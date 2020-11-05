Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"When your kids get older, you start adjusting the way you parent," Joanna Gaines tells PEOPLE in this week's issue

Joanna Gaines' 2-Year-Old Son Crew Makes Her Feel Younger: 'I See the World Like He Does'

Joanna Gaines is used to staying busy.

Between raising her and husband Chip's five children (Drake, 15, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 2), running their massive Magnolia lifestyle empire and juggling multiple projects at a time, the Fixer Upper star's schedule is always jam-packed. Still, Joanna says she's never had more energy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel younger than ever because I now see the world like Crew sees it," Joanna says in the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday. "I'm very thankful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Joanna Gaines

"When your kids get older, you start adjusting the way you parent," she says. "But when you have a toddler, it's so different. You almost have to see the world in the way that they do."

"When Crew is in the car with me, it's always, 'I see a sun, I see a tractor, I see a boat," Joanna continues. "He's finding the simplest things, and in his mind it's an amazing discovery, but to us it's just stuff."

She adds, "When you look at things through the eyes of your children, it brings you back to that place of awe and wonder."

RELATED VIDEO: Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Video of Crew Walking Around Their Home 2 Weeks After First Steps

When it comes to her family, Joanna says her and Chip's parenting style is constantly evolving.

"With five kids, we have to relate to each of them very differently, and sometimes that can be a little overwhelming," she says. "Parenting is not a blanket statement. It's not just, 'This is how you do it.' "

"Each kid requires a different thing in millions of different ways," she explains. "But that's what challenges me as a mom, is to always listen and observe more than I'm talking, so I can help them find their lane and never tell them who they were created to be."