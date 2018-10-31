Joanna Gaines on Juggling 5 Kids Amid Her Businesses: Crew 'Gave Me an Extra Kick in My Step'

When Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed their baby boy Crew in June, the Fixer Upper stars were already master multitaskers having juggled home renovations, a hit TV show, a burgeoning retail emporium and dozens of other projects, ranging from vacation rentals to magazines, memoirs and cookbooks, all while raising kids and running a 40-acre farm.

And rather than coping with typical postpartum exhaustion, the arrival of their fifth child — they’re also parents to Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8 — “gave me an extra kick in my step,” she says.

“It woke me up a little bit. Life was doing its thing, and this baby — typically you feel tired, but this baby, he’s just like my second wind.”

Perry Hagopian

That energy boost has come in handy as Joanna prepares to release her new design bookHomebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, on Nov. 6.

“I feel like it’s my life’s work,” she says of the detailed guide, which includes photos and examples from her own farmhouse, plus other homes she’s designed over the years.

“I love the way that I had to learn with trial and error. That’s why I really believe people can do this.”

With it being such an exciting time for her both personally and professionally, Joanna says she’s never been happier. “We are just really enjoying this sweet season with a newborn and going to the office every day doing the things that we love.”

Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave is available Nov. 6.

