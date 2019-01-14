Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of 'Proud' Son Crew, 6 Months, Showing Off His 'First Two Teeth'

They grow up so fast!

Over the weekend, Joanna Gaines shared an adorable photo of her infant son Crew, 6 months, smiling as he showed off his first baby teeth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He’s proud of his first TWO teeth!” the mother of five captioned a pair of adorable images of her son. In one of the images, her baby boy is smiling with his mouth open as he plays with a wooden toy.

The sweet post came just one day after the former Fixer Upper star, 40, shared that her growing boy was getting too big for his clothes.

Alongside a photo of little Crew snoozing on her lap while wearing a striped onesie, she wrote, “I think it’s time for the next size up #sixmonths.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

RELATED: “Laundry and Legos!” Joanna Gaines Offers a Candid Peek at Her Family’s Low-Key Post-Christmas Routine

Opening up about another of her son’s milestones earlier this month, Joanna shared that baby Crew had already started speaking — and was saying one very important word in particular.

“Crew is already six months old and saying ‘mama,’ ” she wrote on Jan. 1, before teasing her husband Chip Gaines — with whom she shares Crew plus sons Duke, 9½, and Drake, 13, and daughters Emmie Kay, 8½, and Ella Rose, 12. “I had to throw that in there, sorry Chip.”

Joanna’s note came attached to an adorable photo of Crew sitting on her lap with his hand resting on hers.

RELATED VIDEO: Chip Gaines on Having Another Baby with Joanna: “Don’t Be Surprised If No. 6 Is in the Cards!”

Though endearing, Joanna explained that Crew’s latest milestone — and others her kids have been having — struck up mixed feelings in her.

“It’s always been my nature to reflect on the past and linger there a while. I find myself thinking about what I will miss and how life is just moving too fast,” she reflected. “Drake will be driving in two years and off to college in four. And just like that I have found myself mourning the past but now in future tense.”

She went on to share that with so many young ones at home, she’s “challenging myself in this new year to live for now.”

Joanna Gaines with son Crew Joanna Gaines/Instagram

RELATED: Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott Sparks Speculation He and Wife Linda Phan Will Be “Having Kids Soon”

“Not thinking about how the good ‘ol days have passed us by or how the best is yet to come. But that right now, this very second, this is the gift. These are the days. These are the moments,” she wrote. “And I’m gonna breathe them all in. If there’s pain and sorrow, or happiness and hope, let it in and then let it out.”

“I want to enjoy the now because it’s the only thing we can actually embrace,” she added. “I want to hold it carefully. Hold it thoughtfully. I want to rid myself of the little distractions because I have found that these are the thieves that steal our moments and rob our days. But time, time is our most precious gift.”

Joanna’s note ended by promising the experience won’t be all too serious.

“Here’s to seeing and finding the beauty, the hope and joy in the right now in 2019. And for goodness sake, let’s have some fun while we’re at it!” she wrote. “It’s going to be a happy new year indeed. Believing that for all of us.”