Joanna Gaines Shares Photos from Son Crew's First Birthday Party: 'Best Year of Our Lives'

Crew was all about the sugar on his first birthday!

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ youngest child turned 1 on June 21, and celebrated the momentous occasion on their family farm in Waco, Texas, Joanna shares in a Magnolia blog post titled “Jo’s Summer Update.”

“We had so much fun celebrating his first birthday at the farm and my favorite part was when he dove face first into his cake!” wrote the Fixer Upper alum, 41, sharing photos of the party’s sailing-themed décor.

Another snapshot saw Crew posing with his parents outside. As dad Chip, 44, held up his cake, Crew looked at the camera with a curious expression, frosting covering his mouth.

“This little boy is so joyful and so curious and is keeping us on our toes, and it has been so amazing to see him with his brothers and sisters,” Joanna added, shouting out the couple’s four older children: Emmie Kay, 9, Duke, 10, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 14. “The addition of Crew to our family has been the greatest gift.”

In the caption of a smiley mother-son image, taken by Kathryn Krueger, Joanna wrote on Instagram Friday, “I can’t believe Baby Crew is already ONE! 😭 This joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine sure is easy to celebrate.”

Joanna went on in her blog post to admit she is just now “finally getting around to working on [Crew’s] birth announcement” that “has been on my to-do list for a year now.”

“But on the bright side, I only need to print one copy now … for his baby book!” she wrote. “I don’t even know where time went — that seemed like the fastest and best year of our lives.”

The mother of five shared a photo gallery last month to wish Crew a happy birthday, featuring snapshots from the hospital and of herself and Chip taking their son home.

“One year ago. What a gift you are to all of us sweet boy ❤️” she captioned the post.

The HGTV stars — who will soon be launching their own TV network — have been married since 2003 and celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in May.

Opening up about the joys of Crew joining their family, the mother of five told PEOPLE in March that the baby boy’s older siblings “still are completely obsessed” with him.

“A year ago, he wasn’t in our lives. Now you’re like, ‘How?’ ” she mused. “I think what’s so crazy about kids is by the time they hit the ground … it’s almost like we always knew he was coming, and this was his time.”