Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Crew Feeling Sand for the First Time on Family Vacation

Baby’s first beach day!

On Friday, Joanna Gaines shared a slideshow of photos — one of which shows her baby son Crew feeling sand for the first time — from a recent family vacation to Tulum, Mexico.

“Leaving Tulum with rest minds and full hearts,” Gaines, 40, captioned the photo series.

In the first shot, the 9-month-old can be seen with his little feet planted in the sand, waiting for the waves to hit the shore.

The little tot, who was wearing a black and white striped onesie, appeared to be extremely focused on the water as he was held up by his big sister.

Gaines also shared a sweet moment of Crew in the sand on her Instagram Stories writing, “First time to feel the sand and ocean on his toes.”

In the next photo, Gaines captured a sweet moment of Crew playing in an activity chair with the view of palm trees and the ocean in the background.

Also on the slideshow was a photo of Gaines walking arm-in-arm with one of her daughters.

Gaines and her husband Chip Gaines are parents to daughters Emmie Kay, 9, and Ella Rose, 13, as well as sons Drake, 14, Duke, 13, and of course Crew.

The last photo shows the family enjoying a late night dinner on the beach.

Crew’s latest adventure comes just a few months after the baby boy, who was born in June, grew his first teeth.

Gaines excitedly showed off the major milestone on Instagram.

“He’s proud of his first TWO teeth!” the mother of five captioned a pair of adorable images of her son.

In one of the images, Crew is smiling with his mouth open as he plays with a wooden toy.

Gaines previously opened up about what it’s like to have such a big family all while juggling a massive list of successful businesses, including lifestyle magazine The Magnolia Journal.

“We have a lot of help,” Gaines told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in November, explaining that her older children love to take care of their new baby brother.

“He’s the sweetest, sweetest boy. [His siblings] love him,” Joanna said. “Our oldest is 13, the youngest before Crew is 8, [so] we have a lot of help. All the kids love to hold the baby.”