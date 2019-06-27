Watch Joanna Gaines' Son Crew, 1, Hilariously Ponder Eating Rocks: 'He Wants to So Bad'

Crew is one with nature!

Joanna Gaines‘ 1-year-old son is perfectly content playing with rocks in a collection of videos the former Fixer Upper star posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

In the footage, Crew looks torn between wanting to play with the small stones that surround him as he sits outdoors and wanting to put them into his mouth — though he hesitates at doing the latter, as much as he seems tempted.

“Life lesson: Don’t eat rocks,” Joanna, 41, posted by way of a disclaimer before rolling the adorable footage that saw her son waffle between putting the stones up to his mouth and tossing them up onto a ledge.

“He wants to so bad though,” she wrote atop of one clip, adding on another, “I told him playing with rocks is more fun than eating them … “

Image zoom Joanna Gaines/Instagram; Inset: Noam Galai/Getty

Image zoom Crew Gaines Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Image zoom Crew Gaines Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Image zoom Crew Gaines Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines recently celebrated their youngest child’s first birthday just this past Friday. One day later, the proud mom shared a slideshow of sweet photos posted to Instagram to mark his big day.

The first picture showed the couple’s four older children — Emmie Kay, 9, Duke, 10, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 14 — crowding around a hospital door. The mother of five also shared two intimate photos from the delivery room, as well as images of her older children snuggling Crew.

In the last photo, proud papa Chip, 44, flashed the camera a big grin as he held Crew, who appeared to be slumbering away in his carrier.

“One year ago,” she captioned the photos. “What a gift you are to all of us sweet boy.”

Image zoom Crew Gaines Crew Gaines/Instagram

Since Crew expanded the Gaines family into one of seven, he has certainly kept things interesting, from regularly joining his mom at work to taking in the best parts of life at home on their farm in Waco, Texas.

In May, the baby boy accompanied Joanna to his parents’ Magnolia Market in Waco, where they admired the handiwork on a teepee covered in “unique” watercolor-painted leaves.

“Be gentle, gentle — ” Joanna told Crew, as seen in a video shared by the Today show — but it was too late, as the youngster made quick work of ripping one of the faux-flora pieces right off its base.

After a shocked expression crossed her face, the home-renovation pro looked around to make sure no one saw the snafu, then gently told Crew, “No no no, we can’t take any more down. They worked real hard on that.”