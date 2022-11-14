Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Clip of Son Crew Writing a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You'

Joanna Gaines' little guy is showing a lot of love to his dad.

In a video the Magnolia Journal founder shared on Instagram Monday, her 4-year-old son Crew works carefully on a birthday card for dad Chip Gaines, writing letters across an index card and explaining what they say to his mom.

"I love you, Dad. I really love you and I hope you wanna fish," he says, moving his finger across the page as he "reads" before he pauses. "I love you, Dad, I hope I wanna fish with you."

"I love you Dad. I really hope that I wanna go fish with," pausing to add again before concluding, "you!"

Joanna's caption reads, "We sure love you @chipgaines, Happy Birthday! 🎣 🦕."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Fixer Upper star, 44, is also mom to sons Duke, 14, and Drake, 17, as well as daughters Emmie, 12, and Ella, 16.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this month, Joanna opened up about being "vulnerable" with her kids and how showing more humanity fosters a strong connection with them.

"I always thought, 'I'm the mom, I should have the answers,'" she shared. "The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect."

Joanna Gaines. Courtesy

"I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me," she added.

Last month, the couple celebrated as daughter Ella turned 16. To celebrate, they hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the kitchen table.

"My sweet girl turns 16. I'm trying my darnedest not to cry like a big fat mama baby when she drives off by herself tomorrow 🥹," Joanna captioned the video.