Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Clip of Son Crew Writing a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You'

Joanna Gaines shared a video where her youngest son, Crew, 4, works hard on a birthday card for his dad Chip Gaines

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 03:37 PM
Joanna Gaines Shares Son Crew Carefully Crafting a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You Dad'
Photo: Joanna Gaines/instagram, Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Joanna Gaines' little guy is showing a lot of love to his dad.

In a video the Magnolia Journal founder shared on Instagram Monday, her 4-year-old son Crew works carefully on a birthday card for dad Chip Gaines, writing letters across an index card and explaining what they say to his mom.

"I love you, Dad. I really love you and I hope you wanna fish," he says, moving his finger across the page as he "reads" before he pauses. "I love you, Dad, I hope I wanna fish with you."

"I love you Dad. I really hope that I wanna go fish with," pausing to add again before concluding, "you!"

Joanna's caption reads, "We sure love you @chipgaines, Happy Birthday! 🎣 🦕."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Fixer Upper star, 44, is also mom to sons Duke, 14, and Drake, 17, as well as daughters Emmie, 12, and Ella, 16.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this month, Joanna opened up about being "vulnerable" with her kids and how showing more humanity fosters a strong connection with them.

"I always thought, 'I'm the mom, I should have the answers,'" she shared. "The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/joanna-gaines/" data-inlink="true">Joanna Gaines</a> rollout
Joanna Gaines. Courtesy

"I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me," she added.

Last month, the couple celebrated as daughter Ella turned 16. To celebrate, they hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the kitchen table.

"My sweet girl turns 16. I'm trying my darnedest not to cry like a big fat mama baby when she drives off by herself tomorrow 🥹," Joanna captioned the video.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/joannagaines/?hl=en. Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Says Son Duke 'Didn't Get the Memo' in Photo of Him in Minions Halloween Costume
Joanna Gaines daughter sweet sixteen
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna Gaines She'll Take 'Snuggles Over Sleep' After Son Crew Joined Her in Bed for a Night
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Son Asleep in Her Bed, Says She 'Didn't Get a Ton of Rest Last Night'
Joanna Gaines rollout
Joanna Gaines on How She's Changed as a Mom: 'I Always Thought I Should Have the Answers'
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: "Fixer Upper" at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/CAAm0MSD7u1/
Why Joanna Gaines' Mom Called Her Crying When She First Read Her New Book
Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photo of Chip Gaines and Son Crew Playing Frogger Together
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Chip Gaines and Son Crew Playing Frogger: 'Doesn't Get Much Better'
Joanna Gaines rollout
Joanna Gaines Opens Up About Being More Spontaneous in Her 40s: 'I Want to Live More Freely'
Joanna Gaines on TODAY November 8th, 2022
Joanna Gaines Says She Lied About Her Middle Name to Avoid Being Bullied at School
Joanna Gaines Says Crew 'Makes Life Fun' After Their Mother-Son Day Bonding in Nature
Joanna Gaines Says Son Crew 'Makes Life Fun' as She Shares Scenes from Outdoor Adventures
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reflect Ahead of Son Drake's Senior Year: 'How Do You Slow Down Time?'
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Wedding Day Memory: 'Got in the Limo and Ate!'
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline
joanna-gaines-2
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Son Drake, 17, Leaving Home for College: 'It Can Feel Like a Loss'
joanna gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpse of Her Time Cooking with Son Crew, 4: 'My Little Sous Chef'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Opens Up About 20-Year Marriage to Chip: 'Experienced a Little Bit of All of It'
Joanna Gaines family vaca insta stories
Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photos of Family 'Soaking up the Last Few Days of Summer' at the Beach