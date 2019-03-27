Joanna Gaines Hosts an 'Unannounced Book Reading' — Just for Son Crew! See the Cute Video

Crew‘s mama is a self-professed bookworm, but he might need a little encouragement to follow in her footsteps.

Joanna Gaines‘ 9-month-old son was the only lucky audience member during an “unannounced” reading of her first children’s book, We Are the Gardeners, which the former Fixer Upper star chronicled on her Instagram account Tuesday to celebrate its release.

At the beginning of the clip, the baby boy raises his arms in the air and claps as his mom reads out loud but is soon more interesting in something that’s distracting him off camera.

“Hey, Crew! Right here! Pay attention!” Joanna, 40, sweetly tells her son, bringing his focus back to the story during their session at a Barnes & Noble in Palm Desert, California.

She captioned the cute video, “When you’re out of town for work on the day of book launch, so you host an unannounced book reading … and only one kid shows up. #thanksCrew #WeAreTheGardeners“

When Joanna found out she was pregnant with her fifth child, the Magnolia mogul was surprised, to say the least. But after welcoming baby Crew last June, she says that he has changed her in ways she never could have imagined.

Joanna Gaines and son Crew Joanna Gaines/Instagram

“I kid with people, ‘If you ever want to feel young again, have a baby at 40,’ ” she says in the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday. “It’s brought this whole new thing for me where I’m a lot more laid-back. People joke that I’m the ‘Fun Jo’ now.”

Joanna — whose new book was co-written with her four older kids (Emmie Kay, 9, Duke, 10, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 14) — says that Crew has given her a fresh perspective on life.

“I realized there has to be spontaneity, and schedules kind of go out the door,” she explains. “It’s like, ‘Hey, if I don’t get to it, it’s fine.’ I’ve just relaxed so much more, and it’s been fun for me.”

Joanna Gaines and son Crew Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Crew regularly tags along for work duties with his HGTV star mom. As Joanna explains to PEOPLE of her adorable youngest child, “He’s my little sidekick.”

“He comes to work with me every day and goes to all my meetings,” she reveals. “There’s literally a sign-up sheet because everyone wants to hold him.”

We Are the Gardeners is available now on amazon.com in hardcover, audiobook, audio CD and Kindle format.