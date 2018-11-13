Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Photos of 4-Month-Old Son Crew After Announcing TV Return

Joanna Gaines is enjoying time off with her baby boy!

On Monday, the Fixer Upper star, 40, shared a sweet photo of herself lying in bed with her 4-month-old son Crew sitting in her lap.

“Today’s been a ‘cancel all your meetings and stay in your sweats’ kinda day,” Joanna wrote on Instagram. The mother of five also shared moments from her relaxing Monday on her Instagram Stories.

“Haven’t moved from this spot all day and I’m just fine with that,” she wrote with a photo which showed her gazing at baby Crew, who could be seen laughing.

The adorable photos come just days after Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines revealed that they’re expanding their empire and making a return to TV.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Joanna and Chip announced they are getting their own TV network.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it,” Chip, 43, joked after Fallon asked if the couple would ever return to TV. “So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”

Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano also confirmed the news in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: “We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia. The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

Speaking with Fallon, Chip offered some insight into his next venture with Joanna.

“I think we’re really going to carve it out in a way that really makes sense to us and our families,” he said. “It’ll be filmed a lot in Waco, Texas, so we don’t have to travel a whole lot. All things being equal, we could not be more excited.”

In partnership with Discovery Inc., which also owns HGTV, the new network will be the latest addition to Chip and Joanna’s massive list of successful businesses, including their lifestyle magazine The Magnolia Journal (which is published by Meredith, PEOPLE’s parent company), the new Magnolia Table restaurant and their product line at Target, as well as the ever-expanding Magnolia Market at the Silos, which has turned Waco, Texas, into a tourist destination.