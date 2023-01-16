Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter Emmie on Windy Day — See the Hilarious Photo!

Joanna Gaines' sweet mother-daughter moment got blown away.

The Magnolia mom, 44, shared her attempts at taking selfies with daughter Emmie, 12, on Instagram Sunday, showing how a windy day made the simple task significantly harder.

Set to "Wind Beneath My Wings," the humorous Reel shows the mom of five posing with Emmie as it cycles through their selfie attempts, which show both of their faces completely covered by each other's hair, ending up with an entanglement of dark brown and strawberry blonde hair.

"Mom and daughter windy day selfie," she captioned the Reel.

The Fixer Upper alum and husband Chip Gaines share daughters Emmie and Ella, 16, and sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 17.

Joanna also shared some of the funny photos on her Instagram Story, writing, "Garden wind selfies w/Emmie Kay."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Joanna shared videos from the gingerbread house contest her daughters had amid celebrating the holidays

"I am going to need your help voting. These girls are competitive and I'm the only judge still awake," the mom of five told her Instagram followers on her Story.

Showing off the elaborate gingerbread setups — each with three attached houses, decorated in pastel color palettes with candy embellishments — Joanna set videos of each of the three options to Christmas music, only to learn that "the girls didn't like my videos."

After a fan vote determined the winner, Joanna shared another photo, writing, "Thank you to everyone that's still awake and voted. The girls wanted a re-vote and I told them to go to bed."

Joanna Gaines. Courtesy

Speaking with PEOPLE in November, the Magnolia Journal founder got vulnerable about some of her perspectives on parenting that have shifted as her kids have gotten older.

"I always thought, 'I'm the mom, I should have the answers.'"

Now, Joanna shared, "The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect."

"I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me," she added.