Joanna Gaines Reveals Son Crew's 'Fashion Statement' in Sweet Photo — as Dad Chip Says 'I Blame Me'

Joanna Gaines shared an adorable photo of son Crew, 3, wearing cowboy boots, dinosaur-themed shorts and a toy dinosaur glove on his hand

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines are having a laugh over their toddler's latest fashion choices.

On Thursday, Joanna, 43, shared a photo of her 3-year-old son Crew adorably making shadow puppets with his hand, which had a toy dinosaur glove on it. He also stood in a pair of cowboy boots while wearing dinosaur-themed shorts and a dark camouflage T-shirt.

"Fashion statement 🦖," Joanna captioned the Instagram post.

In the comment section, Chip, 46, said he was likely guilty for inspiring the eclectic style in their youngest child. "I blame me..," he wrote.

Keeping with the dino trend, last month, Joanna shared a photo of Crew's prehistoric birthday party, writing in the caption, "Our little boy is almost as tall as a Brachiosaurus! Three years old today — that went by way too fast!"

In November, Joanna told PEOPLE that even though she's constantly busy with family and running their Magnolia lifestyle empire, she still has never had more energy.

"I feel younger than ever because I now see the world like Crew sees it," she said. "I'm very thankful."

"When your kids get older, you start adjusting the way you parent," added Joanna, who shares four other children with Chip: Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 13, and Emmie, 11. "But when you have a toddler, it's so different. You almost have to see the world in the way that they do."