Why Joanna and Chip Gaines Had to Move the Family Christmas Tree into Their Bedroom

Having a baby changes everything!

In a new post on her Magnolia blog, mother of five Joanna Gaines opens up about how the arrival of her and husband Chip‘s baby boy Crew made it necessary for them to choose a new location for the family Christmas tree.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Although, for many years, the festive decoration had a home in their den, after Crew was born in June, the couple decided to transform that room into a nursery.

“I thought about every possible room it could go in, and the only place where there was an open spot was the master bedroom,” writes the former Fixer Upper star. “In years past, I would have never thought to put a Christmas tree this adorned in my bedroom, but given the circumstances, it played out just the way it was supposed to.”

The family also keeps another tree in their dining room — which, this year, is 13 feet tall!

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Gaines family Christmas tree Joanna Gaines Instagram

Gaines family Christmas tree Courtesy Joanna Gaines

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Reveals Her Family’s Adorable Christmas Tradition — Started by Chip’s Mom

The proud mama, 40, explains that since their youngest son’s birth, the couple’s bedroom “has become a natural gathering place for our entire family.” (They also share kids Emmie Kay, 8½, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 13.)

“This year, I wanted to be intentional about embracing this transition of spaces for our family, which made our master bedroom the perfect spot to place our family tree. Plus, there’s nothing quite like falling asleep to a lit Christmas tree every night,” she continues, adding that baby Crew already seems enamored with the decoration.

“The other night, I was holding Crew and his eyes were glued to the lit tree — he just wouldn’t look away,” she recalls. “Watching him grow up celebrating Christmas and taking part in our family traditions this year, and every year after, is going to be so special.”

Although Joanna worried that the couple’s older children “might be sad that things would look a little different this year,” she admits that “they all said they love it just the way it turned out” and adds, “I love how Crew has given us all fresh eyes to see the wonder in our yearly traditions.”

Joanna went on to share the sweet tradition behind how the family tree gets decorated every year. “Chip’s mom started a fun tradition when we first got married, where she would give all of us an ornament at Thanksgiving,” she writes. “I loved it so much that I started something similar.”

“I write their name and the date on the bottom, so as they get older, each one of them has a little collection that’s all their own,” Joanna explains.

Joanna Gaines' Instagram Story

Joanna Gaines' Instagram Story Joanna Gaines/Instagram

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Family Snuggles Up for “Movie Night” — See the Cozy Holiday Photo

In addition to the special ornaments they get from their parents every year, the Gaines children make their own handmade decorations — and in honor of his first Christmas, Crew tried his hand at the DIY activity earlier this week.

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, Joanna shared a video of her infant son pressing his hand into clay. “Just need his thumb,” she said in the video, before Crew nearly knocked a bowl of water off the counter, making her laugh.

“Crew’s first ornament!” Joanna wrote over the footage.