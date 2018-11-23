Crew's Influence! Joanna Gaines' New Matilda Jane Collaboration Includes Pieces for Baby Boys

Baby Crew is already influencing his mom’s style choices, even if he doesn’t know it yet!

Joanna Gaines‘ newest fashion endeavor for kids no doubt has her looking to her 5-month-old youngest child for inspiration, as Matilda Jane Clothing gears up to release its December Collection — which includes pieces for baby boys designed by the Fixer Upper alum.

“I wanted this collection with Matilda Jane to reflect the joy and beauty that comes with this season, so you’ll see richer colors and nostalgic patterns in a lot of these pieces,” Gaines, 40, said in a press release.

“And of course we worked in a few things for baby boys, so there’s something for everyone!” she added.

Joanna Gaines' Matilda Jane December Collection Matilda Jane Clothing

While the new collection does feature items for babies and older girls alike, moms of baby boys can now snag overalls, bodysuits and more in bright colors and patterns that fit right into Matilda Jane’s whimsical aesthetic.

“Our latest collaboration with Joanna Gaines was such a hit, we’re thrilled to do it again,” the company’s design director, Madeline Katzel, said in the press release. “This time, we’ve expanded our line to include a darling bodysuit and overalls for baby brother, as well as new layette items and even an easy maxi dress for women.”

Joanna Gaines' Matilda Jane December Collection. Matilda Jane Clothing

“We hope you love them all as much as we do!” Katzel added of the sweet new designs.

The Matilda Jane Clothing December Collection, with pieces ranging in price from $28 to $98, will be available starting Dec. 1 on matildajaneclothing.com.