Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew

Crew is the youngest of Chip and Joanna Gaines' five children

Published on August 5, 2022 02:56 PM
Joanna Gaines, crew gaines
Photo: Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines can't believe how much her youngest baby has grown.

On Thursday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a sweet side-by-side photo of her son Crew, 4. In the first photo, a sleeping infant Crew is wrapped in a pale blanket. On the right is a photo of Crew today, wrapped similarly in a blanket with his hair and the top half of his face peeking out.

"Babies don't keep," the mom of five joked in the caption. "Just pretending this FOUR year old is still a baby."

In addition to Crew, Joanna and husband Chip Gaines are parents to Emmie Kay, 12, Duke, 14, Ella, 15, and Drake, 17.

In March, Joanna posted a heartwarming video to Instagram documenting Crew's evening ritual of saying goodnight to all of his plants in their greenhouse.

In the clip, little Crew walks up to each individual plant to wish them goodnight and tell them not to "let the bugs bite."

"Before the sun sets, he tells his little plants good night and to not let the (bed) bugs bite! 🌱✨🌙," Joanna, who shares son Crew with husband Chip, captioned the clip.

In June, Joanna shared a photo herself and Chip to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary. In the sweet picture, they're cozying up in a shiny black dining booth.

"19 years ❤️," Joanna captioned the Instagram post. To close out the special sentiment, she added a hashtag that says, "I like you a lot."

Earlier this year, the Magnolia Network stars announced a new dream project — their new show, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle. In the eight-episode limited series, debuting in September, they'll be renovating a 100-year-old Waco castle they've been trying to buy for 20 years — even longer than their years of marriage!

