Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpses of Her Five Kids as She Reflects on Big Family Trip to South Korea

Joanna Gaines shared a truly special trip with her five children.

In an Instagram Reel posted on Wednesday, the Magnolia mogul, 44, shared scenes from a family trip to South Korea, where husband Chip Gaines, 48, and their five children — Crew, 4, Emmie, 13, Duke, 14, Ella, 16, and Drake, 18 — joined the rest of Stevens family on the sentimental vacation.

The older set of kids could be seen in glimpses with their cousins, enjoying cafés and shopping and often walking in a group ahead of the rest as they explored Seoul, where Joanna's mom Nan was born and raised.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the center of a lot of the fun was the family's youngest, Crew, who donned a light blue hanbok and practiced his bowing. The 4-year-old could also be seen exploring parks and stores, holding hands as his family navigated crowds, and enjoying traditional foods.

"These little quarter-Korean kids love all the Korean soups. My mom fed this to them when they were babies so they are familiar w all the flavors," Joanna noted in a photo where Crew happily enjoyed a bowl of soup.

"For years, my mother has talked about taking her three daughters to Seoul, Korea when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. And for years, that's all it was—a dream we'd talk about in that 'maybe, someday' way we all do when something feels just a little out of reach. But this year, we decided to finally book it, and we convinced 24 members of our family to come with us to visit the place where my mom grew up," the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star wrote in the caption.

Joanna Gaines with kids in South Korea. Joanna Gaines with kids in South Korea. Joanna Gaines' son Crew. L: Caption Joanna Gaines with kids in South Korea. PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/Instagram C: Caption Joanna Gaines with kids in South Korea. PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/Instagram R: Caption Joanna Gaines' son Crew. PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/Instagram

"We met family we've only ever seen pictures of. We saw the cherry blossoms in full bloom. We walked the same streets my mother did as a young girl, and then again as a young woman with my dad's hand in hers. In a lot of ways, this trip felt like coming home," she continued. "Somehow, connecting with my mom's past made my own story feel more complete. Feeling grateful for every moment this trip gave us ❤️🇰🇷."

Reflecting on their journey in the industry during an appearance on the Kennebec Cabin Company podcast in February, Chip said the couple was "kind of naive" about letting their kids be on television when Fixer Upper first began.

"As the kids got into fourth and fifth seasons and they're getting a little bit older in age, and now they're getting recognized out in the wild, mama bear came out and papa bear. I'm like, 'I don't know that I want my kids to be visible in that way unless they want to be visible,'" he explained.

Joanna Gaines's son Crew. Joanna Gaines/Instagram

"If this is the path they want to be on and they choose to go this route, well then I want to be the biggest cheerleader for them as if they picked up tennis or piano," Chip continued. "Let's go, let's go make you the best in those spaces as you can possibly be. But none of my kids were really drawn to it that way."

"So Jo and I started realizing, 'Man do we have to have the kids involved in this particular thing and that?' And as we pushed back on that, the answer could be yes sometimes and no sometimes."