Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photos of Family 'Soaking up the Last Few Days of Summer' at the Beach

The Gaines family closed out the summer with a fun-filled beach getaway

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022 04:56 PM
Joanna Gaines family vaca
Photo: Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines is closing out the summer by making special memories with her kids.

The Fixer Upper star, 44, and husband Chip Gaines treated their kids to a fun family vacation at the beach with Joanna sharing photos from their trip on her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

The couple are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay 12, and Ella, 15.

In the photos, the family can be seen enjoying time by the water and crowded together on a dock. Many of the photos feature Crew as he explored climbing and enjoyed the waves with his siblings.

In one photo, Joanna posed behind Crew and shared, "I'm more of a 'lay on the beach-er' than a hiker. This boy can walk and climb for hours..."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna also shared two videos from the trip. In one, the family played volleyball together and Crew adorably tried to serve.

In a second, Crew said "thank you waves" as they walked on the beach and the waves crashed at their feet. When Joanna asked her youngest why he was saying thank you, he replied, "Because the waves are washing our feet."

In a personal essay for the fall issue of Magnolia Journal, Joanna reflected on nearly 20 years of marriage with Chip ahead of Drake leaving for college.

"Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college," Joanna wrote. "In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement."

"But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

Looking back on her marriage, Joanna said that she and Chip "have experienced a little bit of all of it."

"Losing a loved one. Shifts in friendships. Bills we couldn't pay. Moments where our hearts were broken. Times when all hope felt lost and circumstances were out of our control. When all I could think to do was lay facedown on the floor in surrender," she continued.

Thinking of her new normal ahead, Joanna said, "I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if—or how many times—that might bring me to the floor."

Related Articles
joanna-gaines-2
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Son Drake, 17, Leaving Home for College: 'It Can Feel Like a Loss'
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Opens Up About 20-Year Marriage to Chip: 'Experienced a Little Bit of All of It'
joanna gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpse of Her Time Cooking with Son Crew, 4: 'My Little Sous Chef'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Screen Shot 2017-10-11 at 4.10.28 PM
All of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Most Romantic (and Hilarious) Throwback Pics
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: "Fixer Upper" at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/CAAm0MSD7u1/
Joanna Gaines Reveals Her Phone Background Is a Special Message from Her Mom: 'Don't Forget, Jojo'
Chip Gaines Runs Charity Marathon with Son Crew, 3: 'My Baby is Better Than Your Baby'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cct3gO2Mv2V/
Chip Gaines Runs Charity Marathon with Son Crew, 3: 'My Baby Is Better Than Your Baby'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her Birthday With Sweet Videos — From Roller Skating to a Unicorn Piñata
Crew, Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Video of Son Crew's Adorable Routine of Saying Goodnight to His Plants
joanna gaines thanksgiving
Joanna Gaines Shows Off Chip's 'Charcuterie' (Doughnuts Included!) While Celebrating Thanksgiving with Son Crew
Joanna Gaines wishes Chip Gaines a Happy 47th Birthday
Joanna Gaines Celebrates Chip Gaines' 47th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'The Very Best'
joanna gaines xmas tree
Joanna Gaines and 3-Year-Old Son Crew Decorate Christmas Tree Together in Cozy Family Photos
chip-gaines-baby
Chip Gaines Says 'My Heart Is Full' as He Shares New Aww-Worthy Photo of 3-Week-Old Son Crew
Joanna Stevens Gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Video of Baby Crew Walking Around Their Home 2 Weeks After His First Steps
joanna-gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares the Very Waco Way She Gets Her Newborn Son Crew to Sleep
People Joanna Gaines, New York, USA - 29 Mar 2016
Joanna Gaines Shares Throwback Photo of Herself as a Little Girl — See the Adorable Image