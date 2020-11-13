See Joanna Gaines' Daughter Emmie Kay, 10, Record Audio for Mom's Newest Children's Book

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be is available now on amazon.com

Emmie Kay's voice has arrived at a bookstore near you!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Joanna, 42, posted a sweet photo from the recording process to Instagram on Thursday, which showed her sitting in front of multiple microphones with Emmie Kay at a desk, the book open in front of them.

"When I asked the kids if any of them wanted to read the book for the audio version, Emmie Kay was the first to raise her hand. 🥰 (You can find the animated version in my stories today.)," wrote the Fixer Upper alum, who also shares sons Crew, 2, Duke, 12, and Drake, 15, plus daughter Ella Rose, 13, with husband Chip Gaines.

"Thank you so much for all the love and support with the book launch this week!" the proud mom added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the mom of five in a blog post on July 14, she was inspired to write the book after doing lots of reading with her youngest child, Crew, and realizing that "books written for children are able to simplify a message that adults have somehow made so complex."

Through a sweet story about a group of kids building hot air balloons for a big adventure, Joanna conveys the message that working together and accepting and embracing each other's differences is what makes life — or a sky full of balloons — more vibrant.

"The goal was simply to convey a message that all of us need to hear: No matter who you are, or where you are from, or how old you are, or what you look like, or who you love, or what the color of your skin is or what you believe in — the world needs you," wrote the HGTV star. "It needs your abilities and your talents, your quirks and your curiosities, your unique thoughts and your beautiful mind. It needs you just the way you are."

"Between the five of [my kids], they are all becoming very different people — in their likes and dislikes, in how they approach situations, in how they solve problems and simply in how they go about their day to day," she added. "My hope is for each of them to know, deep in their bones, that who they are is good, and that the differences that they see in each other and in themselves are to be celebrated."

Image zoom The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be by Joanna Gaines | Credit: Courtesy Joanna Gaines

RELATED VIDEO: Joanna Gaines' Latest Children's Book Is All About "Owning Who You Are": "Live Out Your Gifts"

In honor of her new book, Joanna recently recreated an adorable photo from her childhood that showed her mimicking her younger self, who was noticeably missing a front tooth.

For the current photo, posted Wednesday night, the star donned a pink sweater, tousled her hair and blacked out the same tooth that had been missing at the time.

"Not much has changed and I'll probably regret this photo but it's worth saying again kids ... the world needs who you were made to be! ✨" she captioned the post.

"You are the cutest human alive!!!!!" The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin commented on the post. Joanna's husband Chip, 45, also chimed in: "Umm ... Jo."