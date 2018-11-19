Joanna Gaines Reveals the Reason She 'Loved' That Daughter Emmie Drew on Her Sink with a Marker

Joanna Gaines isn’t crying over a little spilled ink.

The Magnolia Market mogul and former Fixer Upper host got super real on Instagram over the weekend, giving a peek at her enviable home that had something noticeably out of place: a purple drawing done in marker, covering part of her 8½-year-old daughter Emmie Kay‘s bathroom-sink counter.

The drawing resembled a radio and, in the middle, were scrawled the words, “Hi God what are you doing?”

“Walked into Emmie’s bathroom this morning and my heart stopped for a second when I thought she had sharpied all over her vanity,” wrote Joanna, 40, alongside the sweet snapshot. “And then I took a moment and really read what she wrote and thought, ‘Well that isn’t the worst thing to be permanent.’ Then I touched it and realized it was erasable😅.”

“I stared at her question and loved the thought of it and that that’s how she talks to God,” she continued. “May her faith always stay childlike and may I remember what she seems to already know. That God is the most relational and the most kind, and always near. ❤️”

During an appearance earlier this month on The Tonight Show alongside husband Chip Gaines, the mother of five revealed that the duo are developing their own lifestyle-focused TV network for Magnolia.

And in the meantime, all the older kids — Emmie, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 13 — are pitching in to help out with their 4-month-old baby brother Crew.

“We have a lot of help,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “He’s the sweetest, sweetest boy. [His siblings] love him. Our oldest is 13, the youngest before Crew is 8, [so] we have a lot of help. All the kids love to hold the baby.”

When Chip and Joanna ended Fixer Upper, they did so to focus on family and their businesses. The HGTV series aired its bittersweet final episode this past April.

“TV’s a tough business. We came into this sort of thing sort of shock and awe. We had never had any inspiration to be on television. We didn’t know about the business, so when you step into this universe it really takes your feet under you, you can say the least,” Chip, 44, told Fallon.

“After five years we really realized we wanted to take a step back and focus on our marriage, focus on our family and catch our breath. And have a baby,” he added.