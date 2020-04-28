Joanna Gaines Cuts Son Drake's Hair in Their Yard: 'If It's Bad I Can Blame It on the Dark'

Image zoom Joanna Gaines cutting her son Drake's hair Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines just added "kids' hairstylist" to her résumé!

The Magnolia mogul, 42, tried her hand at cutting her 15-year-old son Drake's hair on Monday evening, sharing the process on her Instagram Story after revealing she had watched "two tutorials" on YouTube to see how it's done while her family continues social distancing on their farm in Waco, Texas, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The YouTube videos make it look a LOT easier," she revealed before posting photos from the outdoor styling session that her oldest child requested because he didn't want "the Beatles' hairstyle" anymore. (Also on hand to watch were two of the family's dogs and Joanna's daughters Emmie Kay, 10, and Ella Rose, 13.)

"If it's bad, I can blame it on the dark," Joanna joked in the text atop one nighttime shot.

But luckily the cut came out well, with the mother of five writing over a photo of the finished product, "He's not mad at me!" and adding jokingly, "Follow me at @howtocutateenageboyshair.com for style tips and stuff."

Joanna also revealed that her middle child — son Duke, 11 — opted for help from dad Chip Gaines, posting an image of his "after" look: a shaved head.

Image zoom Joanna Gaines' son Drake Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Image zoom Joanna Gaines cutting her son Drake's hair Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Image zoom Joanna Gaines' son Drake Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Image zoom Joanna Gaines' son Duke Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna recently called in to the Today show to talk about her new cookbook Magnolia Table, Volume 2, as well as the family's life in Waco as of late. (She and Chip, 45, also share 22-month-old son Crew.)

"It's important to us that the kids know what's happening outside of the farm," she told Hoda Kotb. "They don't watch the news, they don't have the stuff on their phones, they don't know what's really going on. So we've really sat and communicated just the seriousness of this and how we can be praying for people."

In the meantime, the HGTV alums have had to get a little creative to keep their five kids entertained without having them resort to screens constantly.

"Every day, I'll set cards out, puzzles, just to give them options," Joanna said on Today. "I think originally the kids thought — especially the boys — 'Oh, this is gonna be wonderful, we get hours and hours of game time.' And I'm kind of a strict mom when it comes to that, so giving them ideas outside of screen time and stuff like that, I've had to put it in front of their face."

Earlier this month, Joanna talked to PEOPLE about how her kids are following in her and husband Chip's footsteps, all in their own individual ways.

"What I've noticed is they like being on the other side of the camera — except for Crew. He doesn't know about that world yet," Joanna said of the couple's youngest child.

As for their two oldest children, "Drake loves the production side," she added. "He's got this little app that he uses to makes movies. Ella is still very much into design. She's always rearranging her room."

"Emmie, she reminds me a lot of me [when it comes to] the garden and cooking. I think that's where we both connect the most together," Joanna continued. "And Duke, I can see him being a businessman."

