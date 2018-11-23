Joanna Gaines 'Can't Handle' Adorable Baby Crew at His First Thanksgiving — See the Pictures

Joanna Gaines had a lot to be thankful for on Thursday, as she celebrated her first Thanksgiving with 5-month-old son, Crew.

The Fixer Upper star — who also shares kids Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 13, with husband Chip Gaines — posted a series of photos from the holiday to Instagram, including one adorable shot of Crew nestled in the arms of one of his older siblings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Thankful,” Joanna, 40, simply captioned the shot, adding a heart emoji.

On her Instagram story, Joanna gushed about another one of her son’s firsts. It appears the infant has discovered a new best friend: his bunny blanket.

“First time he’s been into a blankie,” she wrote. “This bunny has been his friend all day. I can’t handle it.”

Crew Gaines Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Joanna also posted photos and videos of her Thanksgiving spread on social media.

This year, the Gaines family “celebrate with a Lebanese Thanksgiving feast!” she explained — one that included kibbeh (ground lamb with bulgar wheat and seasonings), cabbage rolls, grape leaves, olives, Syrian donuts, and a Lebanese salad (with tomatoes and cucumbers).

“My Korean mama made this amazing Lebanese spread,” Joanna wrote on one video. “Grampa Stevens would be proud.”

She also shared a picture of herself cuddled up to her parents, the three smiling in the kitchen in front of the delicious-looking meal.

Joanna Gaines' Thanksgiving Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines and her parents

It’s been a big year for the Gaines family.

Since wrapping up their HGTV series, the couple have been busy with their massive list of successful businesses, including the new Magnolia Table restaurant, their product line at Target and the ever-expanding Magnolia Market at the Silos (to name a few).

There’s also their own lifestyle-focused TV network for Magnolia, which they announced earlier this month. They’re developing the project in partnership with Discovery Inc., which also owns HGTV.

So how do they balance all of that with an infant? “We have a lot of help,” Joanna said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 9, explaining that her older children love to take care of their new baby brother.

RELATED: These Are the Christmas Traditions Joanna Gaines Will Never Change: ‘It’s Perfectly Nostalgic’

“He’s the sweetest, sweetest boy. [His siblings] love him,” Joanna said. “Our oldest is 13, the youngest before Crew is 8, [so] we have a lot of help. All the kids love to hold the baby.”