Watch Joanna Gaines' Son Crew, 20 Months, 'Hit the Slopes for the First Time' with Dad Chip

Fans of the literal might think Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ son Crew has a rowing future ahead of him, but it looks like another sport has caught his eye.

The former Fixer Upper stars’ 20-month-old youngest child proved his athletic prowess last weekend, when he fearlessly skied down a snowy hill with close supervision from dad Chip, 45.

In a video of the impressive moment shared by Joanna, 41, on Tuesday, the father-son duo are dressed in their cold-weather best, their feet strapped into their own respective skis as they slide down the slope together.

And while Chip is right behind his son, Crew seems to have mastered the beginnings of the sport already, staying on his feet for the entirety of the short ride without assistance — after which his dad lifts him into the air in excitement and those gathered around the pair cheer.

“This is from last weekend when Crew hit the slopes for the first time 😍,” Joanna captioned the footage, joking, “I can’t stop watching this video and I wonder how it’s possible that a 1 year old is a better skier than me … “

Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., Chip and Joanna recently “made the extremely tough decision to cancel @magnolia #SpringattheSilos (concerts & vendor fair),” he tweeted last week, adding that the pair “are [heartbroken] & so sorry” to have to do so.

“In addition to refunding all concert tix $, jo/I want to reimburse up to $1k in travel & hotel expenses to our incredible vendors. @AssistingChip,” Chip added.

At home, Crew got into the spirit of social distancing — but he might’ve been a little confused about how to keep himself safe from the spread of the virus.

“Crew has the wrong idea entirely about the coronavirus … #staySafeWearEarMuffs??” Chip captioned a funny snapshot of the toddler wearing a fuzzy white version of the accessory earlier this week.

Chip (L) and Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna — who are also parents to daughters Emmie Kay, 10, and Ella Rose, 13, plus sons Duke, 11, and Drake, 15 — recently unveiled the latest original show to join the lineup for their forthcoming TV network.

Growing Floret, which will debut when the Magnolia Network launches in October, will follow Floret Flower Farm founder Erin Benzakein as she and her team attempt to transform a problematic 20-acre parcel of land in Washington into a beautiful and sustainable organic flower farm in just one year.

“When we set out on the journey of starting this network, we did so knowing we wanted to tell stories of people who are chasing big dreams for the right reasons,” Joanna said in a release, adding that “one of the biggest motivators for building this network was a desire to tell the stories of brave people who are chasing big dreams.”

“Ever since discovering the incredible team behind Growing Floret, I have been endlessly inspired by the grit, hard work and beauty that they’re putting into the world,” she added. “We are so excited to tell more of their story as they take the courageous steps to expand their flower farm and grow their business.”