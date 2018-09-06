Chip Gaines and Son Crew Share Heartwarming Smile on 'Weigh-in Day' at the Doctor's Office

A doctor’s visit is no big deal when you’ve got Daddy’s laughter to distract you!

Chip Gaines and his son Crew shared an adorable bonding moment during a checkup for the 11-week-old, where mom Joanna Gaines caught the sweet exchange on camera.

Crew doesn’t seem to mind one bit that he’s in unfamiliar surroundings, wearing just a diaper on the examination table as he gazes up at his dad with a cute smile.

“Weigh in day at the doctor … @chipgaines always seems to make things better ❤️,” Joanna, 40, captioned the precious father-son photograph.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: Every Adorable Photo of Chip and Joanna’s New Baby, Crew Gaines

Baby Crew has been hitting milestones left and right since his June 21 birth. Over the weekend, the Fixer Upper alums took their newborn son to his first football game, where they couldn’t help sharing photos of the trio taking in the action. In both snapshots, little Crew could be seen peacefully sleeping on his mother’s chest.

“First game day for baby Crew #sicem,” proud mom Joanna captioned a mother-son selfie from the Baylor University game against Abilene Christian on Saturday.

Meanwhile, father of five Chip, 43, simply wrote alongside his family photo, “#Gameday.”

RELATED VIDEO: Joanna Gaines Shares the Sweet Tradition Chip Is Continuing with Son Crew — See the Photo



In August, Chip posted a father-son photo of himself and Crew cuddled up close while lounging in a hammock on the family’s Waco, Texas, property. “#thegoodoldays,” he captioned the aww-inspiring snap.

And in July, the new mom of five shared a sweet snapshot of Crew, Chip and the couple’s middle son Duke, 10, all snuggled up together. “Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst,” Joanna captioned the black-and-white Instagram post, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Chip and Joanna are also parents to son Drake, 13, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 8, and Ella Rose, 11.