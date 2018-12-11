Chip and Joanna Gaines' Family Snuggles Up for 'Movie Night' — See the Cozy Holiday Photo

Holiday huddle!

Chip Gaines was surrounded by all five of his children with wife Joanna — Crew, 5 months, Emmie Kay, 8½, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 13 — on Monday night in a snap the proud mom shared to Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A fire burns in the fireplace next to the stunning Christmas tree as the family snuggles close in the former Fixer Upper couple’s bed, seemingly watching a film in front of them as Chip, 44, has a tablet in front of him.

“Movie night ✨,” Joanna captioned the memorable moment.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Reveals the Reason She “Loved” That Daughter Emmie Drew on Her Sink with a Marker

The family’s Christmastime cheer comes two weeks after Joanna, 40, posted a series of photos from Thanksgiving to Instagram, including one adorable shot of Crew nestled in the arms of one of his older siblings.

“Thankful,” the mother of five simply captioned the shot, adding a heart emoji.

On her Instagram story, Joanna raved about another one of her son’s firsts. It appears the infant has discovered a new best friend: his bunny blanket.

“First time he’s been into a blankie,” she wrote. “This bunny has been his friend all day. I can’t handle it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chip and Joanna Gaines Just Bought a 13-Foot Christmas Tree: “That Ladder Is Not Gonna Cut It”



While the Magnolia Market founders’ bed is big enough to fit their five kids for now, they may want to think about upgrading their sleep space if their family continues to grow.

“It’s hard to believe this little turkey will only be 10 years old when Emmie is graduating from high school,” Chip told PEOPLE of baby Crew in October.

“I think we have to have another one because I’m particular about the only child thing,” he added. “Crew needs a sister to manage this whole thing out. Don’t be surprised if No. 6 is in the cards!”