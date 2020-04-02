Joanna Gaines on Getting Kids into Projects and How They're Following Her and Chip's Footsteps

Image zoom Courtesy Magnolia

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ kids are following in their footsteps, but only their youngest seems drawn to the actual spotlight part of it.

“What I’ve noticed is they like being on the other side of the camera — except for Crew. He doesn’t know about that world yet,” says Joanna, 41, of her and her husband’s 21-month-old youngest child in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. (They also share sons Duke, 11, and Drake, 15, plus daughter Emmie Kay, 10, and Ella Rose, 13.)

As for their two oldest children, “Drake loves the production side. He’s got this little app that he uses to makes movies. Ella is still very much into design. She’s always rearranging her room.”

“Emmie, she reminds me a lot of me [when it comes to] the garden and cooking. I think that’s where we both connect the most together,” Joanna continues. “And Duke, I can see him being a businessman.”

The Gaines children were a huge help when it came to finalizing the recipes for their mom’s Magnolia Table, Volume 2 cookbook, out April 7.

“Whatever I made I would have them try,” Joanna tells PEOPLE. “It was funny because with the first cookbook, it was all recipes they had eaten numerous times, but these were new flavors that felt a bit more elevated.”

“I remind myself of a kid, so I knew exactly what was going on [with their reactions]: They wanted what was familiar, but it was fun to push them to be open-minded,” says the mother of five.

“We have always raised the kids to be thankful for what’s served. It can be a struggle, but when I cook something, I tend to just cook it, and hopefully they will eat it. They give me feedback,” Joanna adds.

“I also make them a big part of the meal-planning process,” she explains. “Sunday nights I let each of them pick a recipe for the week. Everyone gets a say. I feel like that’s how you set up a win.”

Ahead of the fall launch of the couple’s television network, Joanna recalls their time spent as a family on Fixer Upper, which was much different than what she and Chip, 45, are planning for their immediate future.

“Anytime you shoot anything in the home, there’s multiple lights, cameras and production people. I didn’t like the idea that our home became a set,” she says. “I promised myself that my home will never be that again. I want home to be home, a safe place for the kids without this disruption.”

For more on Chip and Joanna Gaines, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.