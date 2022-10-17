Joanna Gaines doesn't mind a quiet Friday night at home one bit.

The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a photo on Saturday of her Friday night at home with husband Chip Gaines, 47, and their 4-year-old son, Crew.

The sweet photo shows father and son deeply engaged in a game of Frogger, being played on a table-style arcade cabinet. Chip sits on one side of it with Crew on the other as both watch the screen carefully.

"Doesn't get much better than Frogger on a Friday night 🐸," she captioned the heartwarming moment from their Texas farmhouse home.

In addition to Crew, the couple are also parents to sons Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 15.

In 2019, Joanna opened up to Jenna Bush Hager in conversation for Southern Living about how the family "doesn't have a TV and the iPad rules in place for their kids."

"Our rule for the iPad is that the kids can use it a certain amount of time every other day," Joanna said at the time.

"It's contingent on them doing their chores and homework. I try hard to make it not the thing they look forward to every day. I don't want them focusing on that."

"It's funny when I say, 'No iPad games,' and then see the things they create and invent on their own," she added of the benefit of limiting the kids' screen time. "I'm like: 'That! That's the stuff right there, kids.' "

The Gaines family in 2014, as seen in Breaking New Ground on Discovery+. Magnolia Network

Last year, Joanna opened up about her policy for cell phone use with her older kids.

"We have this little station where everyone charges their phones," explained Joanna, "and finally we decided we don't like how our kids — they almost look like robots, I mean all of us, when it buzzes you gotta check it, and when they're reading they're checking it."

"It just became a house rule, when you're at home, that all the phones go in one spot, so if you want to check a text, if you want to check an email, you go to that spot, but it's not on your bodies," the mom continued. "So it's like 'no phones on body,' that's the rule at home."

Joanna added, "They're developing, they're growing. And as they're growing at 14, 15, 16, I don't want [constantly checking their phones] to be part of who they become, you know?"

The Magnolia Journal founder recently shared scenes from a fun day outdoors with Crew, which started with the little boy wanting to be a "tire man" and blowing up a bike tire with a pump as he played pretend with his mom.

"He woke up this morning and said he wanted to be a 'tire man' and then he changed his mind and wanted to be a butterfly catcher and that turned into becoming a fire maker," the Fixer Upper star wrote in the caption.

"This little guy makes life fun ✨."