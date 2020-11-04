Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"This book is meant to be a simple reminder to fully live out your unique gifts and quirks," says Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines' Latest Children's Book Is All About 'Owning Who You Are': 'Live Out Your Gifts'

Joanna Gaines has a new children's book coming out, and the Fixer Upper star says the message is simple, but so important.

"The message is about owning all the things that make you who you are," she says in the latest issue of PEOPLE, out on Friday. "As a little girl, there were times where I felt like I wasn't accepted."

"I allowed other kids' words to get into my head and my heart," she continues. "But as an adult, I look back and I realize those moments were just time wasted — me not fully being who I was created to be."

Adds Joanna, "This book is meant to be a simple reminder to fully live out your unique gifts and quirks."

Joanna's book, The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be (out Nov. 10), is her second children's book. She also wrote We Are the Gardeners in 2019.

Inspiration for the story, which follows a group of kids who build their own hot-air balloons, came in part from Joanna's husband Chip and their five children: Drake, 15, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, Emmie, 10 and Crew, 2.

"Chip grew up in Albuquerque, and he went every year with his family to the Balloon Fiesta," she says.

"Two years ago, he surprised us with a trip, and it was the most beautiful thing I've seen. By the time the sun rises, you see every shape and size up in the sky. I told Chip I'd love to do a kids' book on hot-air balloons and how each one is so beautiful but so different."

The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be is available Nov. 10.