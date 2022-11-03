Joanna Gaines on How She's Changed as a Mom: 'I Always Thought I Should Have the Answers'

"The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect," Joanna Gaines tells PEOPLE in this week's issue

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Emily Strohm
Published on November 3, 2022 08:00 AM

Joanna Gaines is sharing how her mindset as a mom has shifted over the years.

The Fixer Upper star, 44, opens up in this week's issue about the importance of being "vulnerable" with her kids and how showing more humanity fosters a strong connection with them.

Looking back, Joanna, who shares sons Crew, 4, Drake, 17, and Duke, 14, and daughters Emmie, 12, and Ella, 16, with husband Chip Gaines, says, "I always thought, 'I'm the mom, I should have the answers.'"

Now, Joanna shares, "The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect."

"I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

<a href="https://people.com/tag/joanna-gaines/" data-inlink="true">Joanna Gaines</a> rollout
Courtesy

Joanna also opens up about having bittersweet feelings as her kids get older, especially with son Drake leaving for college next year.

"When [Drake] was Crew's age, people would look at me and say, 'Oh, you better hold on tight. It goes by fast,' " she says. "Now, being a mother of a 4-year-old and an almost 18-year-old, it's a constant reminder to not take these moments for granted."

She says her kids are also her biggest cheerleaders.

"They're encouraging me as I walk out the door like, 'Mom, you've got this. Just be yourself, have fun,' " she says. "Sometimes I feel like they're the parents."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/joanna-gaines/" data-inlink="true">Joanna Gaines</a> rollout

Earlier this year, Joanna began to feel burned out after years of running at high capacity, and the pressure of her own expectations.

She began journaling and wound up on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery and healing. Now, she's opening up about finding her true self, and how letting go of control has led to more happiness, in her new memoir The Stories We Tell, available Nov. 8.

"I feel thankful for the process," she says. "In the beginning, I never thought I would share this with anyone. But then when I realized in that vulnerability, when you do share your story, if it inspires one other person to write their story down so that they can see that clarity and purpose in their own life, it's worth it."

She continues, "It brings connection. I just started realizing, this isn't just a process for me. I truly believe that we all have these amazing stories that we have to hold. And when you hold them well, I mean that's where life is, that's where beauty is."

For more on Joanna Gaines, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Related Articles
Joanna Gaines rollout
Joanna Gaines Opens Up About Being More Spontaneous in Her 40s: 'I Want to Live More Freely'
Joanna Gaines rollout
Joanna Gaines Struggled with Insecurity After Getting Bullied as a Child for Her Korean Heritage
Joanna Gaines daughter sweet sixteen
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
https://www.instagram.com/joannagaines/?hl=en. Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Says Son Duke 'Didn't Get the Memo' in Photo of Him in Minions Halloween Costume
Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photo of Chip Gaines and Son Crew Playing Frogger Together
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Chip Gaines and Son Crew Playing Frogger: 'Doesn't Get Much Better'
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reflect Ahead of Son Drake's Senior Year: 'How Do You Slow Down Time?'
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Wedding Day Memory: 'Got in the Limo and Ate!'
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline
Joanna Gaines Says Crew 'Makes Life Fun' After Their Mother-Son Day Bonding in Nature
Joanna Gaines Says Son Crew 'Makes Life Fun' as She Shares Scenes from Outdoor Adventures
joanna-gaines-2
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Son Drake, 17, Leaving Home for College: 'It Can Feel Like a Loss'
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Opens Up About 20-Year Marriage to Chip: 'Experienced a Little Bit of All of It'
Maci Bookout McKinney and son Bentley https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg3XbxbsRXY/
Maci Bookout Says Teen Years with Son Bentley Are an 'Absolute Blast' and an 'Absolute Struggle'
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reflect Ahead of Son Drake's Senior Year: 'How Do You Slow Down Time?'
Chip and Joanna Gaines Get Emotional Ahead of Son's Senior Year: 'How Do You Slow Down Time?'
Joanna Gaines family vaca insta stories
Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photos of Family 'Soaking up the Last Few Days of Summer' at the Beach
The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters by Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Announces First Solo Memoir 'The Stories We Tell': 'Messy and Winding and Beautiful'
Rosie O'Donnell Rollout
Rosie O'Donnell Opens Up About Her Daughter with Autism in Emotional Essay: 'She's a Gift'
joanna gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpse of Her Time Cooking with Son Crew, 4: 'My Little Sous Chef'