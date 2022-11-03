Joanna Gaines on How She's Changed as a Mom: 'I Always Thought I Should Have the Answers'

Joanna Gaines is sharing how her mindset as a mom has shifted over the years.

The Fixer Upper star, 44, opens up in this week's issue about the importance of being "vulnerable" with her kids and how showing more humanity fosters a strong connection with them.

Looking back, Joanna, who shares sons Crew, 4, Drake, 17, and Duke, 14, and daughters Emmie, 12, and Ella, 16, with husband Chip Gaines, says, "I always thought, 'I'm the mom, I should have the answers.'"

Now, Joanna shares, "The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect."

"I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me," she adds.

Joanna also opens up about having bittersweet feelings as her kids get older, especially with son Drake leaving for college next year.

"When [Drake] was Crew's age, people would look at me and say, 'Oh, you better hold on tight. It goes by fast,' " she says. "Now, being a mother of a 4-year-old and an almost 18-year-old, it's a constant reminder to not take these moments for granted."

She says her kids are also her biggest cheerleaders.

"They're encouraging me as I walk out the door like, 'Mom, you've got this. Just be yourself, have fun,' " she says. "Sometimes I feel like they're the parents."

Earlier this year, Joanna began to feel burned out after years of running at high capacity, and the pressure of her own expectations.

She began journaling and wound up on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery and healing. Now, she's opening up about finding her true self, and how letting go of control has led to more happiness, in her new memoir The Stories We Tell, available Nov. 8.

"I feel thankful for the process," she says. "In the beginning, I never thought I would share this with anyone. But then when I realized in that vulnerability, when you do share your story, if it inspires one other person to write their story down so that they can see that clarity and purpose in their own life, it's worth it."

She continues, "It brings connection. I just started realizing, this isn't just a process for me. I truly believe that we all have these amazing stories that we have to hold. And when you hold them well, I mean that's where life is, that's where beauty is."

