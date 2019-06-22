Joanna Gaines Celebrates Son Crew's First Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'What a Gift You Are'

Happy birthday, baby Crew!

Proud mom Joanna Gaines celebrated her youngest son’s birthday on Saturday, just one day after Crew officially turned 1, with a slideshow of sweet photos posted to Instagram.

The first photo shows Joanna’s four older children with husband Chip Gaines — Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 12, Duke, 10, and Emmie Kay, 9 — crowding around a hospital door. The mom of five, 41, also shared two intimate photos from the delivery room, as well as images of her older children snuggling Crew.

In the last photo, proud papa Chip, 44, flashes the camera a big grin as he holds his youngest son, who appears to be slumbering away in his carrier.

“One year ago,” she captioned the photos. “What a gift you are to all of us sweet boy.”

Opening up about the joys of Crew joining their family, the mother of five told PEOPLE that the baby boy’s older siblings “still are completely obsessed” with him.

“A year ago, he wasn’t in our lives. Now you’re like, ‘How?’ ” she mused. “I think what’s so crazy about kids is by the time they hit the ground … it’s almost like we always knew he was coming, and this was his time.”

This month has given Joanna plenty to celebrate, as just last week the mother of five also paid tribute to her “loving” husband Chip in honor of Father’s Day.

“They all look up to you so much @chipgaines,” Joanna captioned two photos of Chip with Ella and Crew. “You’re the strongest, bravest, funniest, and most loving man they know. You lead our babies well- Happy Father’s Day!”

The HGTV stars — who will soon be launching their own TV network — have been married since 2003 and celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in May.

Opening up about life as a family of seven, Chip told PEOPLE earlier this month that he’s made his fair share of “mistakes.”

“I made every mistake in the book with Drake and Ella both,” he admitted. “There’s lots of stories of me leaving kids places I shouldn’t have left them. I’ve forgotten birthdays. Afterward you’re like, ‘I’m the worst person.’”

“But I’m a firm believer that it’s the mistakes that make us who we are,” Chip continued. “We learn the most from them, and I think that goes for parenting as well.”