"I'm sure I'll be feeling this in the morning," Joanna Gaines joked of performing "old tricks" of hers like cartwheels and back walkovers

Joanna Gaines Cartwheels with Daughters Emmie, 11, and Ella, 14, Thanks Them for 'Coaching' Her

Joanna Gaines and her daughters are quite the gymnasts!

On Wednesday, the Fixer Upper star, 43, showed off her family's cartwheeling skills in a video posted to Instagram, featuring her and her two daughters Emmie, 11, and Ella, 14, performing stunts in a field of grass.

In the video, set to Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," Gaines and her daughters take turns cartwheeling and mastering other tricks like front and back walkovers as the sun sets behind them.

"Barefoot in the grass and busting out some old tricks tonight. I'm sure I'll be feeling this in the morning" the mom of five writes. "Thanks girls for the coaching! ❤️"

Impressed by Gaines' skills, former gymnast Shawn Johnson replied, "Get it mama!!"

The HGTV star's post comes one week after she and her husband Chip Gaines opened up in a lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporter about some of the criticism they've faced around diversity and inclusion.

This was the first time they've spoken out about some of the push-back that's come their way, though Joanna told the outlet she's long wanted to discuss the topic.

"Sometimes I'm like, 'Can I just make a statement?' " Joanna recalled, "tearing up a little" according to THR.

"The accusations that get thrown at you, like 'You're a racist' or ''You don't like people in the LGBTQ community' — that's the stuff that really eats my lunch, because it's so far from who we really are," she continued. "That's the stuff that keeps me up."

Chip, 46, echoed the sentiment, explaining their ethos of diversity and inclusion with their Magnolia business umbrella — including their forthcoming Magnolia Network, launching July 15.

"As an American white male, it's hard to be perfectly diverse," he said. "In our own company, we've got nearly 700 employees, and one of our biggest passions is making this group represent all people."

They appear to be walking the walk with one of Magnolia's flagship series, Mind for Design, hosted by openly gay interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn. The couple's show has also come under scrutiny for never featuring any same-sex couples, THR reported.

Joanna has also opened up about how she has been impacted by the wave of anti-AAPI hate that's swept the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She recounted experiencing that same kind of hate as a child, while seeing how it affected her mother.