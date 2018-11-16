Future CEO! Joanna Gaines Brings 4-Month-Old Son Crew to Work with Her: 'He's Taken Over the Meeting'

It’s bring your adorable baby to work day for Joanna Gaines!

The mother of five, 40, shared too-cute videos on Instagram Story Friday of her 4-month-old son Crew playing during her work meeting. “Future CEO,” Gaines captioned one of the clips as the camera panned across the boardroom table and ended with a shot of the infant in his activity center.

“He’s taken over the meeting,” Gaines joked in another video. In another footage, the Magnolia mogul captured the moment her infant caught himself staring in the toy mirror.

“It’s ok Crew. I scare myself sometimes in the mirror too,” Gaines hilariously captioned the video.

No doubt Joanna and husband Chip Gaines, who are also parents to Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8, will be busier than ever.

The adorable videos of Crew come a week after Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines revealed that they’re expanding their empire and making a return to TV.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Joanna and Chip announced they are getting their own TV network.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it,” Chip, 43, joked after Fallon asked if the couple would ever return to TV. “So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”

Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano also confirmed the news in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: “We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia. The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

The new network will be the latest addition to Chip and Joanna’s massive list of successful businesses.

The couple also are building their empire with a lifestyle magazine The Magnolia Journal (which is published by Meredith, PEOPLE’s parent company), the new Magnolia Table restaurant and their product line at Target, as well as the ever-expanding Magnolia Market at the Silos, which has turned Waco, Texas, into a tourist destination.