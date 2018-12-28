Watch J.Lo and A-Rod's Daughters Sing Elvis Presley Hit Together — While Playing the Ukulele!

Jennifer Lopez has found her newest idols.

The former American Idol judge shared a video Thursday night on Instagram of her daughter Emme making memories alongside Alex Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha and Ella as the three cozy up on a chair together in front of the fireplace.

While Emme and Ella, 10, sweetly sing in unison, Natasha, 14, joins in on the Elvis Presley classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love” while simultaneously showing off her talents on the ukulele.

“Just a lil’ ukelele by the fire 🔥 #beauties #allihave,” Lopez captioned the clip.

At one point, the “proud mom offers the girls advice, telling them to take a breath during the chorus.

J.Lo’s 10-year-old daughter is certainly following in her mama’s footsteps, recently starring in the music video for “Limitless,” a song featured in the singer’s new film Second Act. Emme plays a younger version of her famous mom, and also performs some of Lopez’s iconic dance moves.

Lopez, 49, and Rodriguez, 43, spent quality time with each other’s families during the holidays, documenting their cozy Christmas morning on Instagram. The pair wore matching plaid pajama sets and spent the morning opening gifts with their kids, including Emme’s twin brother Max.

The happy duo recently opened up to PEOPLE about how their lives have vastly changed for the better since getting together.

“We love each other and we love our life together,” Lopez told PEOPLE in a cover story published earlier this month.

“The exciting part of our love is that we’re both very aware of how lucky we are to have found each other.”