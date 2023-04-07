JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Take Son Koa on His First Vacation — See the Adorable Photos!

J.J. Watt's little guy is having a lot of fun with his first travel experience.

The former Arizona Cardinals defensive end, 33, enjoyed an island vacation with his whole family in tow, posing with wife Kealia Ohai Watt, 31, and their son Koa James, 5 months, for some adorable pictures.

The gorgeous photos show the little one soaking up the tropical weather in a diaper, posing with Mom and Dad and even taking some pictures in the pool, wearing sunglasses just like his NFL star father.

"Koa's first vacation," he wrote. "QUICKLY learned that vacations are no longer vacations for the parents 😂🤦🏼‍♂️🏝️."

In February, the athlete opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood, sharing how his new role has already made a major impact on his life.

"It's changed me in so many ways," he said of being a dad. "I've said before, it's a love that I never knew I could have, and it just makes you see the world in a different light."

JJ Watt Instagram

"Your perspective changes, your priorities change, and your marriage changes. I look at my wife in an even more beautiful light now, watching her be a mother to our beautiful son."

J.J. also told PEOPLE that with some newfound free time, he's "going to be looking after my own son, so it's going to be very exciting."

The athlete star announced his retirement from the NFL in late December, just a couple of months after Koa was born.