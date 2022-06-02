JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Expecting First Baby Together: 'Could Not Be More Excited'

The couple tied the knot in February 2020
By Georgia Slater June 02, 2022 03:51 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Emily Dean

JJ Watt is going to be a dad!

The NFL star, 33, and wife Kealia, 30, are expecting their first baby together, the couple announced on their respective Instagram pages Thursday.

The Arizona Cardinals player and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champ shared a series of photos featuring Kealia cradling her baby bump under a brown bodycon dress.

"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," Watt wrote, while Kealia noted in her post that she is due in October.

The couple tied the knot on Valentine's Day weekend of 2020 in the Bahamas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: JJ Watt's Wife Kealia Ohai Wishes Him a Happy 32nd Birthday: 'You Make Life So Beautiful'

In February, Watt celebrated the couple's second wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"I don't know where or how this tradition started, but every time we get dressed up for an event or go somewhere together, we take a photo in the elevator. It's a 10 second thing that captures a moment for us to remember as we look back at all the photos and reminisce on the nights and events that have passed," he wrote alongside a mirror selfie of the pair.

"Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It's also a way for me to look exponential better because you bring the 🔥 every time.) Happy Anniversary @kealiamae I love you," he added.

Left: Credit: Emily Dean
Right: Credit: Emily Dean

Kealia also commemorated the milestone on her Instagram, writing, "2*15*20 The best day and the best two years married to you. Happy Anniversary, I love you so much @jjwatt"

The defensive end will be entering his second season with the Cardinals, though he spent much of his first sidelined with a shoulder injury.

He signed with the Cardinals in March 2021 after being released by the Houston Texans after 10 seasons with the team.

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com