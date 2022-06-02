JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Expecting First Baby Together: 'Could Not Be More Excited'
JJ Watt is going to be a dad!
The NFL star, 33, and wife Kealia, 30, are expecting their first baby together, the couple announced on their respective Instagram pages Thursday.
The Arizona Cardinals player and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champ shared a series of photos featuring Kealia cradling her baby bump under a brown bodycon dress.
"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," Watt wrote, while Kealia noted in her post that she is due in October.
The couple tied the knot on Valentine's Day weekend of 2020 in the Bahamas.
In February, Watt celebrated the couple's second wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute on Instagram.
"I don't know where or how this tradition started, but every time we get dressed up for an event or go somewhere together, we take a photo in the elevator. It's a 10 second thing that captures a moment for us to remember as we look back at all the photos and reminisce on the nights and events that have passed," he wrote alongside a mirror selfie of the pair.
"Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It's also a way for me to look exponential better because you bring the 🔥 every time.) Happy Anniversary @kealiamae I love you," he added.
Kealia also commemorated the milestone on her Instagram, writing, "2*15*20 The best day and the best two years married to you. Happy Anniversary, I love you so much @jjwatt"
The defensive end will be entering his second season with the Cardinals, though he spent much of his first sidelined with a shoulder injury.
He signed with the Cardinals in March 2021 after being released by the Houston Texans after 10 seasons with the team.