J.J. Watt and Son Koa Have the Biggest Smiles in Adorable New Photo Together: 'Nothin Better'

J.J. Watt can't stop smiling with his little boy.

The former Arizona Cardinals defensive end, 33, shared a sweet father-son selfie on Instagram Thursday featuring the new dad with 3-month-old son Koa James.

In the adorable photo, Watt props up his baby boy as both Koa and his dad have the biggest smiles on their faces. Koa, whom J.J. shares with wife Kealia Ohai Watt, looks too cute in a pair of motorcycle-printed pajamas while his dad sports a maroon t-shirt and gray cap.

"Nothin better," the former NFL star captioned the post, on which Kealia commented, "My boys ❤️."

Last week, J.J. shared a cute picture on Instagram of Kealia and Koa as he celebrated the pair on Valentine's Day.

In the snap, Kealia, 31, smiled as she held up Koa on a countertop, and the two posed for the camera.

"My 🌎 Happy Valentine's Day @kealiamae! ❤️💙," the athlete wrote.

Earlier this month, J.J. opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood, sharing how his new role has already made a major impact on his life.

"It's changed me in so many ways," he said of being a dad. "I've said before, it's a love that I never knew I could have, and it just makes you see the world in a different light. Your perspective changes, your priorities change, and your marriage changes. I look at my wife in an even more beautiful light now, watching her be a mother to our beautiful son."

J.J. also told PEOPLE that with some newfound free time, he's "going to be looking after my own son, so it's going to be very exciting."

The athlete star announced his retirement from the league in late December, just a couple of months after his son was born.