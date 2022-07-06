The pro athlete couple is getting in their R&R before becoming first-time parents

JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy Beach Vacation Ahead of Welcoming First Baby This Fall

JJ and Kealia Watt are soaking up the sun and their time together before welcoming their first baby.

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals defensive back, 33, shared a series of beautiful photos from a beach vacation with and his soccer pro wife, 30.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple didn't reveal their destination in the photos, but it's clear they're enjoying some R&R together. In the photos, Kealia poses with her legs stretched out and she slightly leans back in a bikini that proudly displays her baby bump.

"Hang it in the Louvre 😍😍😍," the NFL star captioned the shot.

One sunny selfie on JJ's Instagram Story shows the couple cuddled together with a stretch of beach behind them. In another, Kealia poses with a hand in her hair, looking tiny amid large sea stacks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy A Tropical Beach Babymoon JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy A Tropical Beach Babymoon

Left: Credit: JJ Watt/Instagram Right: Credit: JJ Watt/Instagram

The couple announced their exciting baby news in posts on their respective Instagram pages last month.

The football player and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champ shared photos featuring Kealia cradling her baby bump under a brown bodycon dress.

"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," JJ wrote, while Kealia noted in her post that she is due in October.

JJ and Kealia tied the knot on Valentine's Day weekend of 2020 in the Bahamas.

JJ Watt pregnancy announcement https://www.instagram.com/p/CeUH_oGvGWJ Credit: Emily Dean

In February, JJ celebrated the couple's second wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"I don't know where or how this tradition started, but every time we get dressed up for an event or go somewhere together, we take a photo in the elevator. It's a 10-second thing that captures a moment for us to remember as we look back at all the photos and reminisce on the nights and events that have passed," he wrote alongside a mirror selfie of the pair.

"Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It's also a way for me to look exponential better because you bring the 🔥 every time.) Happy Anniversary @kealiamae I love you," he added.