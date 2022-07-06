JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy Beach Vacation Ahead of Welcoming First Baby This Fall

The pro athlete couple is getting in their R&R before becoming first-time parents
By Angela Andaloro July 06, 2022 12:56 PM
Advertisement
Credit: JJ Watt/Instagram

JJ and Kealia Watt are soaking up the sun and their time together before welcoming their first baby.

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals defensive back, 33, shared a series of beautiful photos from a beach vacation with and his soccer pro wife, 30.

The couple didn't reveal their destination in the photos, but it's clear they're enjoying some R&R together. In the photos, Kealia poses with her legs stretched out and she slightly leans back in a bikini that proudly displays her baby bump.

"Hang it in the Louvre 😍😍😍," the NFL star captioned the shot.

One sunny selfie on JJ's Instagram Story shows the couple cuddled together with a stretch of beach behind them. In another, Kealia poses with a hand in her hair, looking tiny amid large sea stacks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Left: Credit: JJ Watt/Instagram
Right: Credit: JJ Watt/Instagram

RELATED: JJ Watt's Wife Kealia Ohai Wishes Him a Happy 32nd Birthday: 'You Make Life So Beautiful'

The couple announced their exciting baby news in posts on their respective Instagram pages last month.

The football player and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champ shared photos featuring Kealia cradling her baby bump under a brown bodycon dress.

"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," JJ wrote, while Kealia noted in her post that she is due in October.

JJ and Kealia tied the knot on Valentine's Day weekend of 2020 in the Bahamas.

Credit: Emily Dean

In February, JJ celebrated the couple's second wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"I don't know where or how this tradition started, but every time we get dressed up for an event or go somewhere together, we take a photo in the elevator. It's a 10-second thing that captures a moment for us to remember as we look back at all the photos and reminisce on the nights and events that have passed," he wrote alongside a mirror selfie of the pair.

"Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It's also a way for me to look exponential better because you bring the 🔥 every time.) Happy Anniversary @kealiamae I love you," he added.

Kealia also commemorated the milestone on her Instagram, writing, "2*15*20 The best day and the best two years married to you. Happy Anniversary, I love you so much @jjwatt"

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com