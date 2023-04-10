JJ Watt Shares Adorable Photos with Son Koa, 5 Months, as He Celebrates His First Easter as a Dad

"Happy Easter," the recent NFL retiree wrote alongside snaps of himself, as well as his younger brother, NFL star Derek Watt, 30, and Derek's sons Logan James, 4, and Brayden George, 2

By
Published on April 10, 2023 02:51 PM
JJ Watt Celebrates Easter
Photo: JJ Watt/instagram

JJ Watt is having a blast as a dad on Easter!

The new father, who welcomed son Koa James in October with wife Kealia, celebrated the holiday with family, pool time and some bubble gun fun.

"Happy Easter," the recent NFL retiree, 34, wrote alongside a carousel of Instagram photos, which featured himself, as well as his younger brother, NFL star Derek Watt, 30, and Derek's sons Logan James, 4, and Brayden George, 2.

The snaps showed the boys posing on the couch, with baby Koa happily tucked under his uncle's arms, as well as sitting next to the pool, as the 5-month-old baby sported both a pacifier and shades.

In a video, the former defensive lineman also enjoyed launching an offensive of bubbles at his delighted nephews.

Another photo showed the crew — minus Koa — as they smiled next to the Easter bunny. Alongside the pic, JJ joked about his youngest brother, TJ: "Can you believe we got @tjwatt90 to get in that bunny suit?"

JJ's Easter treasure trove of photos drew fans' and celebrity friends' loving comments.

JJ Watt Celebrates Easter
JJ Watt/instagram

"This is epic!!! Happy Easter boys," Olympic multi-gold medalist Michael Phelps, who has three sons of his own, wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote: "That's so cute. The bond between cousins. Who's having more fun with the bubble gun? You or them?"

JJ has been seemingly loving his year of firsts as a new father.

The former Arizona Cardinals star recently enjoyed an island vacation with his whole family in tow, posing with his wife and son for some adorable pictures.

The gorgeous photos showed the little one soaking up the tropical weather in a diaper, posing with Mom and Dad and even taking some pictures in the pool, wearing sunglasses (again!) just like his NFL star father.

"Koa's first vacation," JJ wrote. "QUICKLY learned that vacations are no longer vacations for the parents 😂🤦🏼‍♂️🏝️."

In February, the athlete opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood, sharing how his new role has already made a major impact on his life.

"It's changed me in so many ways," he said of being a dad. "I've said before, it's a love that I never knew I could have, and it just makes you see the world in a different light."

