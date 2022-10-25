JJ Watt and Kealia Watt Welcome Their First Baby Together, Son Koa James: 'Love and Happiness'

JJ and Kealia Watt announced that their baby boy, Koa James Watt, was born on Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 10:10 PM
JJ Watt and Kealia Watt Welcome Their First Baby
Photo: twitter

JJ and Kealia Watt are officially parents!

The professional athlete couple have welcomed their first baby together, a son named Koa James, according to a joint Instagram post shared by the pair.

In the caption, they wrote, "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt 10.23.22"

The Cardinals defensive end, 33, and his soccer pro wife, 30, first announced their exciting baby news in posts on their respective Instagram pages in June.

The football player and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champ shared photos featuring Kealia cradling her bump under a brown bodycon dress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

J.J. Watt and Kealia Watt
Amy Sussman/Getty

"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," JJ wrote, while Kealia noted in her post that she is due in October.

JJ and Kealia tied the knot on Valentine's Day weekend of 2020 in the Bahamas.

In February, JJ celebrated the couple's second wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

JJ Watt pregnancy announcement https://www.instagram.com/p/CeUH_oGvGWJ/
Emily Dean

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I don't know where or how this tradition started, but every time we get dressed up for an event or go somewhere together, we take a photo in the elevator. It's a 10 second thing that captures a moment for us to remember as we look back at all the photos and reminisce on the nights and events that have passed," he wrote alongside a mirror selfie of the pair.

"Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It's also a way for me to look exponential better because you bring the 🔥 every time.) Happy Anniversary @kealiamae I love you," he added.

Related Articles
JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Watt
Pregnant Kealia Watt Visits Husband JJ Watt at NFL Training Camp — See the Cute Picture!
J.J. Watt and Kealia Watt
Pregnant Kealia Watt Poses with JJ Watt and His Family at Brother TJ's Wedding
JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy A Tropical Beach Babymoon
JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy Beach Vacation Ahead of Welcoming First Baby This Fall
Kealia Ohai Watt
Pregnant Kealia Watt Puts Baby Bump on Display While Out Golfing with Husband JJ Watt: Photos
JJ Watt pregnancy announcement https://www.instagram.com/p/CeUH_oGvGWJ/
JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Expecting First Baby Together: 'Could Not Be More Excited'
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Their Second Baby Together
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Harlan: 'Answered Prayers'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjgT8ZjPOCt/?hl=en briankelly Verified I never knew there was a love like this before 💙💙 Welcome to the world Dean James Kelly and fasten your seatbelt- you’re in for quite an adventure ✈️ 3d
'The Points Guy' Founder Brian Kelly Welcomes First Baby, Son Dean: 'Fasten Your Seatbelt'
SHANINA SHAIK baby
Model Shanina Shaik and Boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan Welcome First Baby, Son Zai: 'So In Love'
Elizabeth Castravet, Andrei Castravet
'90 Day Fiancé' Alums Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby Boy: 'So Filled with Joy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiNkAtpse2m/ daisylowe Verified We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!! I said fuck yes… i am officially your fiancé & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️ 5h
Daisy Lowe Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Jordan Saul: 'Bursting at the Seams with Happiness'
TikTok Stars Josh and Abbie Herbert Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way
TikTok Stars Josh and Abbie Herbert Reveal Sex of Second Baby on the Way — and Tease His Name!
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: Defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals on the field during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Texans 31-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
J.J. Watt Reveals He Had Heart 'Shocked Back Into Rhythm' Thursday, Says 'I'm Playing Today'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJtDN5staa/?hl=en
'The Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Welcomes First Baby with Husband Josh Wolfe
Kealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, MinnesotaKealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt's Relationship Timeline
JJ Watt Says He Felt 'Like a Wimp' After Finding a Snake in the Bathroom of His Arizona Home; Long-nosed Snake
JJ Watt Says He Felt 'Like a Wimp' After Finding a Baby Snake in His Arizona Home Bathroom
T.J. Watt poses with brother JJ for a portrait after winning the Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award during the NFL Honors
T.J. Watt Asks Not to Compare Him to Brother J.J.: 'I'm Too Early in My Career'