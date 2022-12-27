JJ Watt Joined on Field by Son Koa in What He Later Revealed Was His Last NFL Home Game: Photo

JJ Watt and wife Kealia Watt welcomed son Koa in October

Published on December 27, 2022 12:58 PM
JJ Watt Greeted on Field By Son Koa
Photo: JJ Watt/instagram

JJ Watt enjoyed a special moment on the field on Sunday — and it was more special than anyone at the time knew.

The Arizona Cardinals player was photographed on the field over the weekend at State Farm Stadium with wife Kealia Watt and their 9-week-old son, Koa James.

Both the Cardinals and the NFL shared the special moment in a joint Instagram post, showing the family of three taking a photo together before JJ carefully gave Koa — dressed in Christmas pajamas for the holiday game — a kiss, before handing him off to Kealia.

"The Watt family is here and they're perfect. 🥰," the team and organization captioned the photo, which showed baby Koa in an adorable pair of oversized headphones to protect his hearing at the stadium.

On Tuesday morning, JJ shared the photo from the sweet moment on his Instagram, revealing important news about his career.

"Koa's first-ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," he wrote, announcing his intention to retire after 12 years in the league.

"My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an honor and a pleasure 🙏🏼," he concluded.

"You are the best. I love you ❤️," Kealia commented on the announcement post.

The couple announced the birth of their son in October in an Instagram post, writing: "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt 10.23.22"

Later that month, JJ posted a photo on his Instagram Story of baby Koa in his mother's arms rocking a red Cardinals onesie with his name and jersey number on it as they cheered him on from home.

"Koa's first game day. Let's go daddy!!! @jjwatt," Kealia wrote.

The new parents announced in June that they were expecting their first child, sharing photos on Instagram of Kealia showing off her baby bump in a brown bodycon dress.

"Could not be more excited," Watt captioned the photos.

JJ and Kealia tied the knot in the Bahamas over Valentine's Day weekend in 2020. To celebrate their 2nd anniversary earlier this year, Watt posted a touching tribute to his wife.

"Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It's also a way for me to look [exponentially] better because you bring the [fire emoji] every time.) Happy Anniversary @kealiamae I love you," Watt said on Instagram.

