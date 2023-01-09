JJ Watt Feeds Son Koa Before His Final NFL Game in Sweet Photo from Wife Kealia: 'We Love You'

The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman surprised fans last month when he announced he would retire from the NFL after the final game of the season

Published on January 9, 2023 10:43 AM
JJ Watt feeling baby Koa Watt before last NFL game
Photo: Kealia Ohai Watt/Instagram

JJ Watt soaked up special time with his family before taking the field for his final NFL game.

On Sunday, Kealia Watt shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of husband JJ feeding their 10-week-old son Koa James just hours before the Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman played his last game in the NFL, taking on the San Francisco 49ers in California.

"4 hours before his last NFL game ever 😍 we love you @jjwatt," Kealia captioned the cute snap, in which JJ looks lovingly at his little boy while bottle feeding.

On Dec. 27, JJ surprisingly announced his intention to retire after the final game of the season. The news came just weeks after he and Kealia welcomed baby Koa.

"Koa's first ever NFL game," the 33-year-old wrote in a tweet, which included two pictures with his family at State Farm Stadium. "My last ever NFL home game."

JJ Watt feeling baby Koa Watt before last NFL game
Kealia Ohai Watt/Instagram

He added: "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

"You are the best. I love you ❤️," Kealia commented on the announcement post.

The couple announced the birth of their son in October in an Instagram post, writing: "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt 10.23.22"

Later that month, JJ posted a photo on his Instagram Story of baby Koa in his mother's arms rocking a red Cardinals onesie with his name and jersey number on it as they cheered him on from home.

"Koa's first game day. Let's go daddy!!! @jjwatt," Kealia wrote.

The new parents, who tied the knot in the Bahamas over Valentine's Day weekend in 2020, announced in June that they were expecting their first child, sharing photos on Instagram of Kealia showing off her baby bump in a brown bodycon dress.

"Could not be more excited," Watt captioned the photos.

