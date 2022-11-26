J.J. Watt Celebrates First Thanksgiving as Father: 'More to Be Thankful for Than Ever'

J.J. Watt has a lot to be thankful for this year.

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end, 33, who just welcomed his first child with wife and professional soccer player Kealia Watt, took to Instagram with a sweet Thanksgiving message over the holiday.

"More to be thankful for than ever," J.J. wrote in the caption. "Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!"

He posted a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kealia, 30, as they gazed lovingly down at newborn son Koa James in J.J.'s arms.

The couple announced the birth of their son last month in an Instagram post, writing: "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed. Koa James Watt 10.23.22"

They have since posted some adorable snaps of their son on social media, including one on his "first game day" during a Sunday night football game between the Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings.

J.J. posted a photo on his Instagram Story of Baby Koa in his mother's arms rocking a red Arizona Cardinals onesie with his name and jersey number on it as they cheered him on from home.

"Koa's first game day. Let's go daddy!!! @jjwatt," Kealia wrote.

The new parents announced in June that they were expecting their first child, sharing a photos on Instagram of Kealia showing off her baby bump in a brown bodycon dress.

"Could not be more excited," Watt captioned the photos.

J.J. and Kealia tied the knot in the Bahamas over Valentine's Day weekend in 2020. To celebrate their 2nd anniversary earlier this year, Watt posted a touching tribute to his wife.

"Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It's also a way for me to look [exponentially] better because you bring the [fire emoji] every time.) Happy Anniversary @kealiamae I love you," Watt said on Instagram.