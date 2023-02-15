J.J. Watt Calls Wife Kealia and Son Koa 'My World' on Valentine's Day — See the Sweet Photo!

J.J. and Kealia Watt welcomed their first baby together, son Koa James, in October

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 04:16 PM
JJ Watt Valentines Day Message
Photo: JJ Watt/Instagram, Cooper Neill/Getty

J.J. Watt has two special valentines this Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, the former Arizona Cardinals defensive end, 33, shared an adorable picture on Instagram of Kealia Ohai Watt and their 3-month-old son Koa James as he celebrated the pair on Valentine's Day.

In the cute snap, Kealia, 31, smiles as she props up Koa on a countertop, and the two pose for the camera.

"My 🌎 Happy Valentine's Day @kealiamae! ❤️💙," the athlete wrote.

Earlier this month, J.J. opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood, sharing how his new role has already made a major impact on his life.

"It's changed me in so many ways," he said of being a dad. "I've said before, it's a love that I never knew I could have, and it just makes you see the world in a different light. Your perspective changes, your priorities change, and your marriage changes. I look at my wife in an even more beautiful light now, watching her be a mother to our beautiful son."

J.J. also told PEOPLE that with some newfound free time, he's "going to be looking after my own son, so it's going to be very exciting."

The former NFL star announced his retirement from the league in late December, just a couple of months after his son was born.

"Koa's first ever NFL game," he wrote in a tweet, which included two pictures with his family at State Farm Stadium. "My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

While there were many factors in J.J.'s decision to retire from the NFL, "a huge part" was his desire to be home with Koa, Kealia later revealed.

"I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia told PEOPLE this month. "I know he wanted to be with Koa. The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa."

