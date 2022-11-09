JJ Lane Warns Parents About RSV as He Shares Photo of Daughter Nelle, 4 months, Being Checked

JJ Lane and wife Kayla Hughes are detailing their experience with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) as several parents continue to share their stories this fall.

The former Bachelorette contestant shared a photo on his Instagram Story Tuesday showing his 4-month-old daughter, Nelle Eden, lying down for an exam at what looks like a hospital, with a stethoscope against the infant's chest.

"RSV is overwhelming hospitals and NICUs," the father of two shared, not revealing whether his daughter tested positive for the respiratory virus. "Prayers for all these sweet babies fighting."

Later, Hughes shared a photo of Nelle sitting up, looking content and alert. She wrote, "Our goal today is to get out of the same PJs and shower ... oh, and lots of cuddles!"

L: Caption . PHOTO: JJ Lane/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Kayla Lane Hughes/Instagram

Some states are seeing an unusual increase in cases of RSV. The illness is common and is the typical cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in kids under one year old.

Because RSV is a virus, there's no direct treatment like antibiotics, which are for bacterial infections. The best treatment is rest and fluids, but parents should closely monitor their child's breathing.

"The concern comes when the child's oxygen level drops or they are breathing too hard to eat or drink normally," says Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a pediatrician specializing in Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Child Health Advocacy and a member of PEOPLE's Health Squad. "But the good news for parents is that the concerning symptoms are not subtle. If your child cannot eat or drink normally or is having trouble breathing, they need to be evaluated by a medical professional."

Kayla Lane Hughes/Instagram

The couple welcomed Nelle in late July, making Gemma, Lane's daughter from a previous relationship, a big sister.

"We are so excited and blessed to be able to welcome Nelle Eden Lane into our family!" the new dad wrote in his announcement. "Seeing Kayla hold Nelle for the first time was an amazingly emotional experience and she is already such an incredible mom!"

"Her biggest fan, however, may be her big sister, Gemma, who has been so loving and doting with her and can't wait for her to get old enough so she can teach her all about the Avalanche Stanley Cup championship!"