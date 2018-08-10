Jinger Duggar Shares Adorable New Baby Photo of Her 'Little Doll' Felicity Nicole

Jinger Duggar can’t get enough of her baby girl!

The 24-year-old TLC star shared a new photo of her precious daughter Felicity Nicole Vuolo on Instagram Friday.

“We are so in love with this little doll! 🎀 #felicitynicolevuolo,” Jinger wrote.

In the photo, Felicity can be seen smiling as she stretches her tiny arms.

Jinger gave birth to Felicity on July 19. She weighed 8 lbs. and 3 oz. and is 19.5 inches long.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The little girl is her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, who she married in 2016.

“God is so kind,” Jeremy told PEOPLE. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

After announcing her pregnancy in January, Jinger learned the sex of her baby in a very creative way.

Jinger and her husband set up an obstacle course in Laredo, Texas and split their family into a pink team and a blue team.

Each team member was instructed to eat a single serve container of ice cream before completing an obstacle course, the couple told PEOPLE exclusively.

The captain of the first team to finish the race revealed the sex of the baby by flipping a switch on a “Baby” neon light.

Of course, the light was pink!

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo courtesy TLC

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” Jinger and Jeremy told PEOPLE.

“We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer.”

RELATED ARTICLE: Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Introduce Their Adorable Daughter Felicity in New Video

“We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love,” the couple added.

Two weeks after Felicity’s arrival, Jinger and Jeremy shared a heartwarming family photo to their website, which shows both Jinger and Jeremy sweetly cradling Felicity who was fast asleep.