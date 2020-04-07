Jimmy Kimmel's Son Adorably Loses His Patience During Game of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Jimmy Kimmel‘s son Billy apparently does not want to be a millionaire.

In honor of Jimmy, 52, debuting as the host of the celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on ABC Wednesday, he hosted an at-home game on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday between his 2-year-old son Billy and 5-year-old daughter Jane.

To kick off the show, the host sat between his two kids, whom he shares with wife Molly McNearney, as he introduced them to viewers.

“Jane Kimmel, who loves to draw and loves to watch Frozen 2,” he revealed of his daughter, before turning to Billy and saying, “And he’s two years old, his name is Billy, he loves Spider-Man and T-Rexes, Billy Kimmel everyone.”

Jane was asked the first question, worth 1,000 pennies, about what elephants have on their faces — and correctly guessed a trunk.

Next up was Billy, who earned 2,000 pennies by correctly choosing a monkey as an animal that eats primarily bananas.

Jane’s next question was right up her alley. “Who are the sisters in Frozen?” Jimmy asked, offering incorrect choices such as Sasha and Malia Obama, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

But Jane did not hesitate at all in choosing the last and correct option — Elsa and Anna, which earned her 4,000 pennies.

Billy, meanwhile, asked his father for a question related to Spider-Man. The 2-year-old got his wish, and he nailed the next Marvel-themed question, “Which Marvel superhero like to smash?” by saying Hulk.

Jane and Billy continued to crush the game, racking up more pennies by correctly answering questions. But Billy stumbled — and grew frustrated — when he was asked “What is Spider-Man’s real name?”

Billy got fussy and couldn’t answer it, leading Jane to help her brother out and earn the pennies for him.

For the final question, Jimmy asked his kids, “Who is your favorite person?” with three of the four options including himself, and the last being their mom.

While hesitating to answer at first, Jane decided to say her father — much to the pleasure of Jimmy — while a fed up Billy did not answer. Jane earned 1,000,000 pennies to end the game, and Jimmy announced that he would be donating the cash equivalent of that, $10,000, to NoKidsHungry to help child hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As Jimmy closed out the game — and Billy indicated he was clearly ready for it to be over — the father of two joked, “I’d like to thank my contestants, Billy Kimmel and Jane. One was a lot more willing to play than the other.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights (12:05 a.m. ET) on ABC, while Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will premiere Wednesday (10 p.m. ET) on ABC.