Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy Digs into Popeyes Chicken Sandwich: 'Even 2-Year-Olds Can't Resist'

Some toddlers just know a good fast-food trend when they see it.

Such is the case with Jimmy Kimmel‘s 2-year-old son William John, a.k.a. “Billy,” who was lucky enough to get his hands on the elusive new Popeyes chicken sandwich while many are still flocking to their nearest restaurants only to find hours-long waits or a complete outage.

Little Billy looks hesitantly at the camera in the first photo as he takes a bite of the sandwich, which could lead Kimmel’s followers to believe he may not have decided how he feels about it at first.

But in the second snapshot shared by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 51, on Monday night, his son’s excited facial expression says it all.

“Even 2 yr olds can’t resist the #popeyeschickensandwich,” Kimmel captioned the cute post.

Billy’s chow fest came one day after Gayle King lamented on Instagram that she and her nephew Cameron Harrison had gone on a quest to find the sandwich, to no avail — after over a dozen tries.

“We are SO psyched today nephew @cameronharrison6 ready to taste THEEE CHICKEN sandwich @popeyeslouisianakitchen,” King, 64, wrote on an Instagram selfie of the pair outside a Popeyes in New York.

The journalist then encouraged her followers to swipe to the next photo of a sign revealing the location was sold out. It read, ” … Be Back Soon! … We apologize that this location is out of Chicken Sandwiches.”

“Whomp whomp,” added King, explaining that the pair had visited 15 locations without any luck. “How do you run out of that sandwich on SUNDAY???!!!! May need therapy to recover.”

Though a representative for Popeyes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the shortage, it seems to be a problem across the country, with many customers airing their grievances on Twitter.

The popularity of the chicken sandwich, which was first released earlier this month, was heightened after what’s being called #ChickenWars on social media.

It started on Aug. 19, when Popeyes’ Twitter account sent a “Y’all good?” tweet in response to a tweet Chick-fil-A had posted about its original chicken sandwich, which read, “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original.”

Wendy’s then got in on the action by tweeting a photo of its own chicken sandwich alongside the text, “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich.”