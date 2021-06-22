Jimmy Kimmel Shares Hilarious Father's Day Card from 6-Year-Old Daughter Jane: 'Future at Hallmark'
Jimmy Kimmel’s daughter Jane, 6, gifted the late night host a card with some interesting artwork
It looks like Jimmy Kimmel's daughter has inherited his knack for comedy.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 53, shared a photo to Instagram Sunday of his 6-year-old daughter Jane's artistic creation that she gifted him for Father's Day.
"Happy... Farters-Day" Jane wrote on the outside of the card. She illustrated her point with a drawing of a person's buttocks and an angry green cloud.
"My 6 yr old daughter Jane might have a future at Hallmark," Kimmel joked in the caption of his post.
The late-night talk show host shares Jane and son Billy, 4, with his wife Molly McNeary. He's also a father to Katie, 29, and Kevin, 27, from his first marriage.
The photo gave several of Kimmel's fans a laugh.
"At the very least Spencers gifts," one fan remarked in the comments, while another asked, "😂😂😂😂 What was she meaning that to be??"
"Is that what I think 🤔, hope not," another commented.
Meanwhile, actress Ali Wentworth declared, "I'd buy them."
It's not the first time Jane has come up with a creative holiday card that showcased her potty humor. For Valentine's Day last year, she gave older sister Katie a card that featured a pile of smiling poop.
"Happy PooP day 💔 from the new crowned champion of Valentine's Day cards," Katie wrote in an Instagram post showing off her sister's gift.
Jane showed off her personality again when she was a guest star during his show in March.
In a clip from the show, Michelle Obama tried to get Jane to try more vegetables - but it didn't go quite as planned.
"If you try something new, just try it, that you open up your taste buds and then you'll like a whole bunch of new things," the former First Lady tried to convince the 6-year-old.
Jane stood firm, replying when presented with a plate of carrots, "No way. I can't."