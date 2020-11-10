The proud dad said his kindergartener felt like she had a "stake" in the results

Jimmy Kimmel Says His Daughter, 6, Was 'Very Interested' in the Election: 'She Was Watching CNN'

Jimmy Kimmel's daughter is learning about the importance of democracy at an early age.

"It was supposed to be Election Day, turned out to be Shark Week, really," Kimmel joked while speaking to host DeGeneres. "I was happy, yes. Saturday morning was a good morning. My wife woke me up and said Joe Biden won, and then I went back to sleep until 12:30."

"But my daughter actually, my daughter is 6 years old, and she was watching. We had CNN on for like four days in a row," the proud dad added. "She’s very interested in what’s going on and she feels like she has a stake in it."

Kimmel decided to try and use his daughter's interest to his advantage, sneakily telling her that if she ate her breakfast Biden, 77, would win.

"I said, ‘Well, you have to eat your pancakes.’ And she said, ‘What do you mean?’ And I said, ‘Well, Joe Biden isn’t gonna win. The last time, the reason Hillary Clinton didn’t win, was because kids didn’t eat their pancakes,' " he told her.

Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney and kids Jane and Billy

However, Jane knew better than to fall for her dad's tricks. "She looked at me and she thinks about it for a second and she goes, ‘That’s just ridiculous.’ So I lost her completely," Kimmel laughed.

DeGeneres, 62, chimed in saying, "She was too smart to fall for that. She’s a smart girl."

Kimmel shares daughter Jane and 3½-year-old son William John (Billy) with wife Molly McNearney. He is also father to 29-year-old daughter Katie and 27-year-old son Kevin win ex-wife Gina.

After an eventful week, little Jane finally had her first day of kindergarten on Monday.

"It was almost like when you get to visit the set of your favorite show," Kimmel explained of Jane's excitement for her first in-person class after months of Zoom school.