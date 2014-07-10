Jimmy Kimmel Welcomes Daughter Jane

"Congratulations to my beautiful and very tough wife Molly on delivering our baby girl this morning," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host announced via Twitter

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney welcomed their first child together, daughter Jane, on Thursday, July 10, in California, their rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Congratulations to my beautiful and very tough wife Molly on delivering our baby girl this morning,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 46, announced via Twitter. “Thanks for all your kind baby wishes — turns out, not ALL tweets are mean!”

Added the new mom, 36, jokingly: “Kids, don’t do drugs. Until you have a baby. Then do ALL OF THEM.”

The couple, who chose not to find out the sex of the baby prior to delivery, announced the pregnancy in February.

“Molly is doing great!” their rep tells PEOPLE.

Kimmel and Live! head writer McNearney started dating in 2009, got engaged while on safari in Africa in 2012, and married last July.

The talk-show host has two children — son Kevin, 20, and daughter Katie, 22 — from his previous marriage.

— Sarah Michaud with reporting by Elizabeth Leonard