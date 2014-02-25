Third Child on the Way for Jimmy Kimmel

Image zoom

Larry Busacca/Wireimage

First came love, then came marriage, now it’s time for Jimmy Kimmel to go out and buy a carriage!

The talk show host, 46, is expecting a baby with wife Molly McNearney, 35, a co-head writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he announced in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Wednesday.

It’s the first child together for the couple, who started dating in 2009, got engaged while on safari in Africa in 2012, and married last July.

Kimmel has two children — son Kevin, 20, and daughter Katie, 22 — from his previous marriage.

“I’ve really forgotten everything. It’s funny because I was with [friends and neighbors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt], who just had a baby and I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ And there’s new ways to do things,” he jokes to Ellen DeGeneres.



“I told my daughter, ‘Listen, there’s only so much love I have to give — you’re gonna have to split it up with the new kid. There’s a finite amount of love and that’s that.’ So they’re dealing with it, but it is very weird at my age. I’m going to be one of those old dads.”

As for the sex of the baby, Kimmel and McNearney are undecided about finding out.

“I would like it to be a surprise and my wife was happy with that idea until about a week ago,” he explains. “She started saying, ‘We really need to find out.’ But I don’t think it matters. You [don’t] need to make the baby’s room blue or pink — it’s inherently ridiculous. I don’t think they can even see colors.”

