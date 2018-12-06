Jennifer Aniston Reveals Jimmy Kimmel's Daughter, 4, Pooped Next to Her 'Beautiful Pool'

Jennifer Aniston has quite the adorable story about Jimmy Kimmel‘s daughter.

The comedian and actress are close pals, and the incident took place at Aniston’s house a year or so ago when Jane, now 4, was less than potty-trained.

The Dumplin‘ star, 49, recounted the story on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night after her host tried to persuade her to stop serving turkey at her day-before-Thanksgiving celebration, which he attends every year.

“Listen, I’ll make a deal. If we do this, can we talk about your children not using my backyard as a bathroom?” Aniston joked. “That did happen, and you know what? A year went by and I didn’t know [about] it.”

After Kimmel laughed because it did, in fact, happen, his guest told the story.

“Your wife [Molly McNearney] and sister-in-law Kelly decided to make this confession to me about a year later … They said, ‘We have to tell you something that happened.’ And they said last year, ’cause Jane was a lot younger, she took a s— in the backyard. … Right next to the beautiful pool,” the Friends alum recalled.

Then the women asked for a doggie bag from the bartender, who offered to clean up the mess. But they didn’t let him and instead asked for two more containers for the poop.

“She’s healthy!” Aniston quipped of Jane.

Laughing at his daughter’s accomplishment, the father of four, 51, tied the conversation back to their earlier Thanksgiving-food debate.

“You know why that happened? Because she was so full of turkey, from all this turkey throughout the year!” he exclaimed before suggesting that Aniston serve Mexican food at her holiday party and call it “Graciasgiving.”

Aniston began the appearance by declaring that she’s “wonderful,” despite splitting in February from her partner of seven years (and husband of two), Justin Theroux.

The actress recently revealed during an interview with Extra that rumors she needed counseling after the break-up weren’t exactly true — but only because she’s “been in therapy for years,” she clarified, laughing.

During the same chat, she also reflected on her career in general. “How lucky I am I got through [fame] without having any emotional scarring,” Aniston mused.